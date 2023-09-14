BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Death Notice

Death Notice for Arabella Rebecca Turnquest age 86 years a resident of Colony Village East, passed peacefully at the Princess Margaret Hospital, on Friday, September 08, 2023.

She was predeceased by her husband Godfrey Gabriel Turnquest; son Nelson Turnquest; grandson: Christopher Turnquest.

She is survived by her Children: Debra Gibson (Wellington), Rochelle Basden (Gregory), Christine Turnquest-Knowles (Edward), Sandra Hudson (Nate), Dale Moxey (Brian) Joyann Turnquest, (O’Brian),April Edomwonyi (Jude); Seventeen Grandchildren: Nicola, Nadia, Theophilus, Ryan, Nico, Gabriel, Khalil, Rashad, Ariel, Daniel, Melody, Mary, Hannah, Madison, Makayla, Luke, Peter; Twelve Great-grandchildren: Celine, Tyler, Rome, Nyah, Nhallya, Savannah, Lheeran, Lhale, Tyriq, Leah, Nariyah, Kingston; Sister: Shirley Smith; Brother : John Burrows ; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.