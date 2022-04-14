Arawak Cay rebounding, but challenges linger

As the tourism industry in The Bahamas has continued to rebound, some vendors at Arawak Cay said yesterday that business is recovering, though some challenges remain.

Rodney Russell, president of Arawak Cay Conch, Fish, Food Vendors Association, said roughly five of the 32 businesses have yet to reopen since the COVID-19 restrictions, which resulted in the months-long shutdown of the popular Nassau fish fry.

“Business at Arawak Cay is still in a dilemma,” Russell said.

“You must understand that we suffered under COVID. Some of our business owners still have not yet reopened their business establishments for the simple reason that they are skeptical about the pandemic and that it is not over.

“We are still trying to be safe, still hoping that we keep our customers safe, our patrons and our families. So, therefore, some of us are scantily operating.

“Some of us are using windows to serve the goods through. Some of us are bolder, so we are having persons now sit inside. But we are learning to cope with all the adverse situations we found ourselves in and we hope that it will be getting much better soon.”

Bruno Minnis, owner and operator of Bruno’s Seafood and Steak Bar, said he is relieved to be back in business.

“We didn’t have many spring breakers who visited us this time, but we were so glad to be opened up after closing down five times during the pandemic, you know,” Minnis said.

“So, it’s an opportunity and such a pleasure to be open up now. Business is getting there. We’re moving a little slow, but it’s something that we can look forward to.”

A vendor for 28 years, Minnis said vendors can now see light at the end of the tunnel.

“The vendors now are happy to be open,” he said.

“Some vendors are still struggling to open up their business and some still haven’t rebounded yet, but they are glad to know that there is some light now ahead of us. And I think we are just happy now to have that opportunity and allow persons to come into our restaurants once again.”

Minnis added, “There have been a few ups and downs but … the tourists, now, we’re having about four to five ships in the harbor every other day. So, traffic is starting to move through.”

Ricardo Williams, owner of Drifters Restaurant, said the continued easing of COVID-19 protocols has been vital for the rebound of Arawak Cay.

“We have seen definitely an improvement in business, a nice flow of both locals and tourists,” he said.

“With the Easter holiday coming up, we really anticipate a nice turnout for us.”

Williams added, “Because we experienced closure, we adhered greatly to the protocols once we reopened. But now with it relaxed, we still pay attention to it but it’s easing up.

“So, it has been good for business with the easing of the protocols.”