ArawakX hoping to go public in three years

ArawakX Chairman and Chief Executive Officer D’Arcy Rahming Sr., in a video posted to Facebook, has revealed that his company intends to go public in the second quarter of 2025. He told Guardian Business yesterday that the move needs approval from the Securities Commission of The Bahamas.

The idea is for the exchange to offer itself for public consumption on its own platform, Rahming told this paper. He said ArawakX was built to be an exchange for the people, and he insisted that the people should also own part of it.

According to Rahming, this idea of taking ArawakX public is in line with the country’s agenda of building ownership.

His video on Facebook was all about ownership. He insisted that The Bahamas needs to become a property-owning

democracy, where Bahamians are empowered to build wealth through ownership of property and other types of assets.

“Practically, this means four things, ArawakX itself will be a publicly traded company, so that it can live up to the values it professes. We expect to do an IPO (initial public offering) by the second quarter of 2025,” said Rahming.

“Through its marketplace and clearing facility licenses, acting as an intermediary, ArawakX would like to see 70 percent of the Bahamian adult population own shares in some type of company.

“The US is currently at 56 percent to 77 percent. For those with a college education and Estonia is at 53 percent, Luxembourg is at 23 percent and the UK is 10.5 percent, mostly foreign institutional owned.”

Rahming said working as management consultants, he and his son D’Arcy Rahming Jr. saw how difficult it is for businesses go through start-up and growth. He added that risk policies have kept institutional investors from taking on businesses that did not meet their criteria.

“This meant that many great entrepreneurs were stuck in no man’s land, of not having enough capital to build in the structures necessary to become investable,” he said.

He added that the idea of a property-owning democracy meets the national development goals of rescuing the economy, Bahamian empowerment, a progressive youth agenda, and a national development plan.

Rahming also explained in the video that Bahamians’ incomes should be high enough to be able to afford to build savings.

“A property-owning democracy is a democracy that empowers citizens to build wealth through gaining property and assets of all kinds,” he said.

“Society should encourage these activities using all of its tools, governmental, financial, and private sector. When I speak of assets, there are three types of assets that society should support the citizen in acquiring. Number one is homeownership. Every citizen along with a spouse should be able to afford a home and have a meaningful family life.

“Number two is called cash and near cash savings. Income should be high enough so that citizens can afford to save in banks and in products such as Bahamas government savings bonds.

“Number three is investments… Citizens should have access to start businesses as founders and have access to invest into growing companies in a regulated and ordered way.”