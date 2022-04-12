News

Archer charged with libel and remanded to prison

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis
Omar Archer.

Former registrar of contractors Omar Archer was yesterday remanded to prison over claims that he published false information about National Security Minister Wayne Munroe.

Archer, 51, pleaded not guilty to a charge of intentional libel at his arraignment before Magistrate Kendra Kelly.

Prosecutors allege that on March 16, 2022, Archer posted false information on WhatsApp claiming that Munroe beat his wife in the mouth in July 2021 with the intention of causing the Cabinet minister shame, annoyance and to defame his character.

The prosecutor, Sergeant 260 Vernon Pyfrom, objected to bail for Archer on the grounds that he had a pending matter of a similar nature.

Kelly remanded Archer into custody until April 13 when she will hold a bail hearing.

Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

