Archer freed on $8k bail

Former registrar of contractors Omar Archer was yesterday granted $8,000 bail over claims that he published false information about National Security Minister Wayne Munroe and encouraged others to cause harm to the minister, Chakara Davis and two minors.

Initially, the 51-year-old only faced the intentional libel charge. Prosecutors allege that on March 16, Archer posted false information on WhatsApp claiming that Munroe beat his wife in the mouth in July 2021, with the intention of causing the Cabinet minister shame, annoyance and to defame his character.

However, he was arraigned on the charge of abetment to cause harm when he appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly for a bail hearing on the libel charge.

In that case, prosecutors say on April 4, on social media, Archer indirectly instigated, procured and encouraged others to cause harm to Munroe, Davis and two juveniles.

Since the charges share the same case number, they will be tried together.

Kelly granted Archer bail on the condition that he stays off of social media and publishes no further content about Munroe.

She warned Archer that he risked having his bail revoked if he failed to adhere to his bail conditions.

Archer did not have a lawyer and Sergeant 260 Vernon Pyfrom prosecuted.