Archer optimistic athletes will qualify for world championships

For the first time in 20-plus years, ever since the eighth edition of the global championships in Edmonton, Canada, the athletics world outdoor championships are headed to this side of the world.

The 18th biennial World Athletics (WA) Championships, postponed for an entire year due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, is set for July 15-24, in what is known as Track Town, USA – Eugene, Oregon in the United States. The world’s best stars in athletics will gather in Eugene for 10 days this summer to display their talents in the various disciplines at the newly renovated University of Oregon Hayward Field, which has a capacity of 30,000 and has hosted the 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships and 2020 United States Track and Field Olympic Trials.

President of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC), Bahamian Mike Sands, said on regional sports talk show ‘TalkSports’ on Thursday that NACAC is not a part of the structure and running of the world championships. He said they would have liked to at least be contacted by USA Track and Field (USATF) and serve in an advisory capacity or for technical assistance.

“NACAC is not as engaged as we should be in the hosting of the world championships this summer,” said Sands. “USATF didn’t reach out to us and we’re not aware of details in the planning stages. We would have liked to at least have an understanding of what is happening on a semi-regular basis, if only as observers, but that has not taken place as yet.”

COVID-19 has certainly had its toll on sports in the region and it continues to wreak havoc but, like the Olympics of 2021, there has been no word of withdrawal of any of the major athletic powerhouses in the world from the world outdoor championships. It appears that the event will go forth and The Bahamas is expected to be well represented, despite having less than a handful of qualifiers.

So far, just four Bahamians have qualified for the world championships as per the qualifying standards – Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the women’s 200 and 400 meters (m), Steven Gardiner in the men’s 400m, Devynne Charlton in the women’s 100m hurdles and Anthonique Strachan in the women’s 200m.

“Well, we intend to field a full team. What is happening in terms of meets not taking place to the regular standard locally puts us at a distinct disadvantage competitively, but it’s still early in the season and we believe that our athletes will have great seasons and qualify,” said Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ (BAAA) President Drumeco Archer. “I believe that world bodies are becoming more open with the idea of living with the management of this virus and countries are doing the same. We are doing all that we can.

“Track and field has created a bubble. Our training environments has remained controlled, not allowing foreign elements to come into contact with our athletes. It’s still an active sporting environment that everyone is accustomed to being in, in the presence of each other. We’re adhering to the protocols and that has allowed us to survive in this COVID-19 environment.”

As per rules and regulations as outlined in the government’s Health Services (COVID-19) (Prevention and Management of Community Spread) Rules, 2021, and the Health Services (COVID-19) General Rules, 2021, no more than 30 persons are allowed at an outdoor sporting event.

Archer said they are complying with that mandate.

“The sport has had to find inventive ways to keep our athletes safe and active,” said Archer. “We have had coordinated efforts among track clubs on a small scale, most recently hand trials to use as a barometer to see where athlete are in their fitness levels. We have created a safe environment that allows us to monitor the progress of our athletes. Traveling to foreign meets is always an option for our athletes and we encourage that. We will not disenfranchise any athlete by not creating an environment for them to experience success.”

Athletes can also qualify for the world championships by their WA rankings, by wildcard entry (reigning world champion or 2021 Diamond League champion), or as the current area champion from his or her respective area championships.

The Bahamas has won at least two medals at each of the past three world championships – silver and bronze in 2015 in Beijing, China; silver and bronze again in London, England, in 2017; and gold and silver in Doha, Qatar, in 2019.

Gardiner is the reigning world champion in the men’s 400m from Doha, and Miller-Uibo is the 400m.

As mentioned, this is the first time the world championships is being held in the western hemisphere since the 2001 edition in Edmonton, Canada. Coincidentally, that was also the year The Bahamas had its biggest medal haul – three gold and a bronze for a total of four. Avard Moncur won the world title in the 400m, and the other three medals were an upgrade as a result of doping to others. Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie was upgraded to the gold medalist in the 200m, Chandra Sturrup was upgraded to the bronze medalist in the 100m, and the men’s 4x400m relay team of Moncur, Chris Brown, Troy McIntosh and Tim Munnings, was upgraded to gold.

On two other occasions, The Bahamas won three medals at a single world championships and two medals on three other occasions.

In the history of the meet, The Bahamas has won 25 total medals – eight gold, nine silver and eight bronze.