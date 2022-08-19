Archer: ‘We are addressing the concerns’

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama ‑ Addressing major concerns from athletes about accommodations, and a lack of equipment for support staff and media at the Grand Bahama (GB) Sports Complex, Managing Director of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 4th Anita Doherty North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Track and Field Championships, Drumeco Archer said that nothing is without incident and they are dealing with issues as they develop.

On Thursday, news broke about malfunctioning air conditioning units and elevators at the Games Village of the athletes – by the Grand Lucayan Hotel. There were also concerns about the water temperature in the some of the rooms.

For the media, upon arrival at the GB Sports Complex on Friday morning, there was no media room, no tent, tables or chairs trackside, no power supply and no access to WiFi. There was just a general grassy area enclosed by fencing. As the morning session progressed, and concerns raised, the tents, tables and chairs eventually arrived. Technical officials were still working on internet access at the conclusion of the first session of the three-day meet.

” I can say that nothing is without incident. The organizing committee along with NACAC, we’ve put our best foot forward, and I believe this will eventually be regarded as one of the best championships that we have hosted ever,” said Archer.

“I believe if you take a census, and go through room by room, athlete by athlete, I believe that the story that has been told will be dampened. I believe that the organizing committee and the hotel management staff and operators have done a yeoman’s job in addressing the issues.”

Archer said in three short months, they have made provisions for over 600 guests to be tended to here in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

“We’re in paradise, and what we have done in three short months is a task in and of itself in terms of handling a meet of this size and magnitude. We have had a very short sprint in preparing for this meet,” said Archer, who is also the president of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA). “We came on board with NACAC about three months out and I believe that we have shown that we have the capacity to host any level of competition. We are very pleased. This is the beginning of something huge.”

One might ask why not have the meet at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in New Providence, so as to eliminate some of the logistical and facility concerns that would have arose, particularly when there are hundreds of international guests here for this regional meet.

“We are moving away from being Nassau centric. We in the BAAA want to be able to extend track and field throughout The Bahamas,” said Archer. “We believe that when we grow track and field more widely, we will have a larger recruitment of athletes from every corner of the country. It’s only fitting that we have this meet here in Grand Bahama.”

The LOC chief said that the economic impact will be huge for the nation’s second city.

“The discussion of economic impact is one that goes beyond the three days of competition,” said Archer. “I believe this will have a huge long-term impact on the ability of Grand Bahama to deliver high-class world-class events such as this.

“The economic impact is exponential. Not only are we looking at today, but we are looking at those wanting to come back. We have world-class athletes who will say that it’s better in Grand Bahama and we look forward to coming back.” The three-day meet wraps up on Sunday evening at the Grand