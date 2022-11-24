Obituaries

Aremintha Therez Butler

 Aremintha Therez Butler

aged 82 years, of Sunglow Drive, Colony Village, died at her residence on Saturday, 19th November.

She is survived by her daughter: Colette Patrice Ferguson; sons: Stephen and Kent Ferguson; grandchildren: Kenton and Torrian Ferguson; sisters: Marilyn Bullard, Diane Rolle, Peggy Bethel, and Sandra Kemp; brothers: Leo, Felix, Wesley, Larry, and Gary Rolle; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

