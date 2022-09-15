Funeral service for the late Arianne Ruth Cartwright age 48 years of Savannah close, Millennium Gardens will be held at Bible Truth Ministries Church, Cowpen Road on Saturday September 17th, 2022 at 10:00a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive. Officiating will be Pastor Ellison Greenslade Assisted by Pastor Reginald Saunders (New Born Church of God).

Left to continue her legacy of love are: Father: Phillip Cartwright; Children: Demetre Dickerson, Antonia Dickerson and Antwon Dickerson; Adopted Sons: Stephon Pritchard and Rufus Dorsette; Siblings: Ayanna Cartwright Jelani Cartwright Sr. (Deonafaye) Aida Cartwright, Shaland Ferguson (Donald), Dylan Cartwright (Susan); Aunts and Uncles: Claudette Rolle (Lionel), Ruth Eleanor Robins, Dianne Robins, Charles “Softly” and Driskel Robins, Sandra Robins; Nieces and Nephews: Clifford Edwards, Doniel Edwards, Particia Lyew, Jeniyah Cartwright, Jade Cartwright, Jelani Cartwright Jr.; Special Friend: Antonio Dickerson Sr.; Adopted Parents: Janet and Anthony Dickerson; Adopted Siblings: Davino Dickerson, Kathera Dickerson, Raquel Saunders, Stephanie Bain, Delmethric Dickerson, Shenika Clarke, Belinda Johnson, Kirk Rolle, Damian Major; Cousins: Meressa (Ken) Weech and family, Montez Saunders and family, Cowell Bain and family, Facita, Tracie, Pastor Trevor (Joan) Rolle and family, Quasette (Tino) and family, Lorrick (Ellodie) Robins and family, Maude (Ricardo) Bullard and family, Freeman Sherman, Mendel (Nadia) Rolle and family, Amadine (Delviechio), Patrenda Campbell and family, Shandy (Doyle) Saunders and family, Cortina (Robin) Major and family, Pastor Shawn (Jackie) Robins and family, Hyram Rolle and family, Jade Rolle and family, Naria Vargas and family, Marven (Diana) Robins and family, Joy Gote and family, Carlos (Calencha) Robins and family, Sharell Saunders and family, Justin (Evenide) Dames and family, Cassandra Robins and family, Gwendolyn (Johnny) and family, Charlis (Keitho), Charles Robins III & Family, Vyonique, Sandy & Family, Leonardo, Gabrielle, Marcilita (Adel), Claude, Enjoli, Robbie, Delicia, D’Sean (Codra), Joette, Andre & Family, Tiffannoy (Arvin) Wallace, Shean (Melony) Cartwright; God Children: Davinitrio and Daviano Dickerson, Kaynell and Kyro Frazer, Jo’myah Mackey and Rahiem Deveaux; Other Relatives and friends: Bryanna (Devitte) Barr, April, Amarion, Donna, Marco Shortie, Karen & quot ;Tally & quot , Mr & Mrs. Keod Smith (Commerical Law Advocates) Daniel, Zavy, Berkitt, and Ashton. Pastor Reginald Saunders Sr. and family, The late Leonard Lightbourne’s family, The late Eunice Russell’s family, The late James Edden’s Family, The late Edith Pinder’s family, The late Leila Thomas family, the late Robert Robins family, the late Milcan Rolle family, the late Charolette Dean’s family, the late Ruth family, the Alberto Russell’s family, the late Joe Robins family. The late Thelma Edgecombe’s family, Leon Cooper, Kevin Bain, Meka and George Sands. H. O. Nash Class of 91, Naomi Cumberbatch and family, Karshiarnoe Forbes, Millennium Gardens family, Seven Hills family, Mykell Bonaby, Mt. Moriah family, Da Blitz family, Tasty flavors family, The Edwards family, Newborn Church of God family, Abaco Coopers Town family and many others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.