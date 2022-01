Arline Ermitrude Dorsett aged 78 years, of Belville Circle, Bel-Air Estates, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, January 10th, 2022.

She is survived by her 3 Sisters: Aleria Pinder, Caroline Simmons, and Marlene Dorsett; 3 Brothers: Donald, Lowell, and George Fernander; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.