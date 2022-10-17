Funeral Announcement

Arlington James Wilmott Jr, age 72 years, a resident of #33 Churchill Road, and Bamboo Blvd, South Beach Estates, and formerly of Calabash Bay, Andros, will be held at 11am, on Friday, October 14th, 2022, at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road. Officiating will be Archdeacon Keith N. Cartwright assisted by Rev’d Fr. Ruel J. Strachan and other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Graveyard, Nassau Street.

Arlington is predeceased by his Mother: Effie Walkes, Adopted Mother: Eloise Lucene (Deli) Wilmott, Father: Arlington James Wilmott Sr., and Daughter: Antoinette Wilmott-Newton.

Left to cherish his precious memories are his loving Wife: Veronica Maria Wilmott; Children: Arlington III (Christine) Wilmott, Lavardo (Chante Mozley) Wilmott, Terrell Outten (Meridith), Commander Sonia Wilmott-Miller, RBDF (Dwight Miller), Anthea (Irwin) Pinder, Ron (Nyoka) Wilmott, Travis (Tia) Wilmott, Terell Wilmott, Lonette Penn, Ashanti (Dwight) Russell, Tertanya (Leandros) Miller, Tervaruss (Shantaria) Wilmott, Tequesha Wilmott (Andre) Clarke, Darcel (Lynden) Pratt, Shonte Wilmott, Cordero Wilmott, Tomarge Wilmott and Sherron Seymour, Deyon Pitter and Alequa Wilmott; Brothers: Levi, Judson, Edison, Andre (Freda), Floyd (Paulette), Don (Eleanor) Wilmott, Bertram Miller, Oral Miller, Anthony Archer and Dencle Barr; Sisters: Pamela Wilmott-Williams, Theresa Wilmott-Burrows, Sandra Wilmott (Brian) Reckley, Delene Wilmott Jacquelyn Deveaux, Delores McPhee, Dorothea (John) Smith, Sonia Woodside (Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.), Michelle (Tyrone) Cunningham, Daphne (Darrell) Lindenmuth (Franklinville, New Jersey); Grand Children: Donavon, Arlington, Ashton, Aaron, Keaton, Keaona, Tremar Wilmott, Nikyle Penn, Khamron Seymour, Amoura Seymour, Aaron Forbes, Ashley, Zario, Terrell Jr. Outten,, Jazmye Wilmott-Moreno (Alex), Tanya Wilmott, Nia Mozley, Aumani Mcgloire, Lavardo Wilmott II, Anja Wilmott (predeceased) Anton Wilmott, Dudley Smith Jr., Harmony Wilmott, Tiffany Miller, Dwight Miller Jr., Tyree Pinder, Inaiya Pinder, Ron Wilmott Jr. Roneese Wilmott, Ronaria Wilmott, Alaysia Wilmott, Taytum, Travis Jr., Remier, Tresnee Wilmott, Tania Wilmott, Aaliyah Wilmott, Tyra Wilmott, LaDante’ Wright, Quineisha Miller, Letejh Miller, Letanya Miller, Tervaruss Wilmott II, Tarrique Wilmott, Tervaunte’ Wilmott, Terliah Wilmott, Lynden Jr., Landyn Pratt, Christia Pratt, Jayden Ferguson, Micheal, Maquella and Andrenique Moxey; Great Grandchildren: Skye Wilmott, Travanya McPhee, Dudley Smith III, Hailey Wilmott and Riley Smith; Sister-in-laws: Joan Gordon, Ernestine (Keith) Sands and Rochelle Coakley; Brother-in-laws: Derek (Maxine), Alfred (Katrena) and Craig (Bridgette) Ferguson; Aunts: Beatrice Clarke and Marina Glinton (predeceased); Nephews: Sean, Cravaugan, Carl, Jamaal, Shavargo, Ramon, Trevor, Basil Jr., Anthony Jr., Dwayne, Ryan, Brian, Bertram, Brandon, Vernon Hudson, Joaquin, Aaron, Shabron, Dominique, Kareem, Kayshawn, Jaggier, Miles, Randy Jr., Denzel, Darius, Dentre, Tyrone Jr., Elijah, Durant, Talmage, Siles, Niemoller, Hubert Jr., Sheridon, Sherron, Shervarro, Chandron, Devon, Don Jr. Ti-ron, Clifford Jr., Deshannon, Andre, Gregory and Avery; Nieces: Lazette (Shannon), Janelle, Vanessa (Edwin), Theshala, Micheala, Monique, Shawntya, Levitte, Jannah, Lakera, Devin, Lavern, Dr. Kayshan, Kayla, Mckinshine, Chanteli, Latannia, Tiffany, Stacey, Marie, Schenerre, Schylema, Bertina, Amber, Chamekia, Jade, Moneesha, Krista, Danica, Beyonce, Dashan, Evelina, Asia, Terez, Zoletta, Phillippa, Samantha, Sherry, Sherrina and Sherrice; Other Family and Friends: Family of the Late Marina Glinton, Family of the late Veronica & John Spence, Family of the late Emily “Ivy” and Albert Rahming, Family of the late Roy & Hilda Cargill, Family of the late Hillary & Josephine Cargill, Family of the late Alton and Madge Cargill, Family of the late Urban Cargill and Velma Cargill, Family of the late Arnold and Doris Cargill, the Coakley Family, Family of the Late Eulahmae and Wilbur Edgecombe, Family of the late Florie & Solomon Pinder, Family of the late Addie & Felix Wallace, Family of the late Eva Cartwright, Family of the late Lee and David Armbrister, Wilmott Family (Fox Hill), Maud Demeritte and Family, Vincent (Tazell) Rahming and Family, Yuolanda Stubbs, Termecka Papageorge, The Right Honourable Philip Davis, The Right Honourable Perry Gladstone Christie, The Right Honourable Hubert Alexander Ingraham, The Most Honourable Hubert Alexander Minnis, Honourable Myles LaRoda, Honourable Bacchus O. J. Rolle, Brandon Deveaux, Keith and Dorothea Rolle, Ennamae Pinder and Family, Karen Woodside and Family, the Family of Love Hill, Calabash Bay and Fresh Creek, South Bahamia (Church Hill Road), Andros Family, Rashanne Armaly and Family, Edwin and Shelia Kemp, Elizabeth (Mombo) Stubbs, Shirley Saunders and Family, Jacky Leathern, Kathlene Rolle, Jackson Wilchcombe, Club Light House Family, All Andros Regatta Committee Family, Progressive Liberal Party Family, Dr. Smith (Dialysis Ward), Staff of Med Surgical West, Staff of ICU including Dr. Brown, Dr. Toote and Dr. Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Thursday, from 12 noon to 5pm.