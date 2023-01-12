Funeral service for Arlington Livingston McCoy, 72 yrs., a resident of Wulff Road, will be held at Zion Baptist Church, East & Shirley Streets, on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. T.G. Morrison, assisted by Rev. Ulric

V. Smith ll, and other Associate Ministers, Deacons, Evangelists. Cremation follows.

Left to cherish his fondest memories are his:

Three sons: Sergio, Lorenzo Sr, Julian McCoy;

Five grand-daughters: Serginique, Darrinique, Kanyea, Lathaj, Sirahj McCoy;

Five grand-sons: Malachi, Wanya, Lorenzo Jr, Lazario, Latheo McCoy;

One great grandson: Kamri McCoy

One daughter-in-law: Sandra McCoy;

Four brothers: Preston and Jeffery McCoy, Zedrick and Deon Saunders;

Two sisters: Vanria Dixon and Estermae McCoy;

One brother-in-law: Felix Dixon;

Three sisters-in-law: Josephine, Vanessa and Beverly McCoy;

Two aunts: Cynthia and Shantel Smith;

Three nieces: Prescola McCoy, Rasheda Dames, Stamanika Parker;

Six nephews: Tameko Munnings, Samuel Jr, Jamal, Presco and Micheal McCoy, Dojorn Saunders;

Two grandnieces: Ashantaé and Shantia Clarke

One grandnephew: Travonté Moore

A host of other relatives and friends including: Veronica Perpall and family, Deshon Kemp and family, Rev. Donald Dorsett, The entire Ida Street community, The Wulff Road community, The Hepburn family and McCoy family, The Simmons family, Rev. T.G. Morrison and Family.

The family apologizes to anyone we may have inadvertently left out.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from until service time.