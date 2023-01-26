DEATH NOTICE

MR. ARMAND ROLAND COOPER, age 24 years of # 14 Albacore Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Thursday January 19th, 2023.

He is survived by his Parents: Henry Sr. and Windsetta Cooper; Sisters: Jennifer Cooper-Major and Patirce Godet; Brothers: Kenneth Cooper, Henry Cooper Jr. and Gary Cooper; Numerous Nieces, Nephews; Aunts: Roselyn Cooper, Pamela Taylor, Florence Deveaux, Amanda Nixon, Eulease McDonald, Marie Ferguson, and Malencia Minnis; Uncles: Harry and Willard Burrows Reginald Taylor and Ivan Deveaux a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.