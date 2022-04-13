News

Armed robber, attempted murder convict loses bid to reopen appeal

The Court of Appeal on Tuesday refused to reopen the appeal of convicted armed robber and attempted murderer Anthony Williams.

Williams and another man held up the East Street and Soldier Road branch of Scotiabank on July 2, 2008 and robbed employees and patrons of cash.

As they exited the bank, the robbers opened fire on a police car and an officer was shot in the head.

Other police units were notified, and the subsequent police chase ended when the robbers’ car crashed.

Following a trial in 2009, Williams was sentenced to life imprisonment for attempted murder and 25 years for armed robbery.

The Court of Appeal affirmed those convictions and sentences in 2010.

Williams, who was unrepresented, asked the court to reconsider his appeal.

According to him, his former lawyer was not prepared for the case when the matter was initially heard.

However, the court did not consider this merited the reopening of his case.

The court’s president, Sir Michael Barnett, told Williams that the matter was concluded in 2010, and he had not presented any grounds to warrant reopening the appeal 12 years later.

