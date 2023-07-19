Armed robber given probation as part of plea deal

An armed robber was yesterday sentenced to probation as part of a plea deal.

Anthony McKenzie, otherwise known as Luke Laguerre, admitted involvement in two armed robberies that occurred in 2019.

On December 23, McKenzie, while armed with a handgun, robbed Debbie Rolle of $2,200, a Mini Cooper car, a Mercedes Benz and a Pandora chain and bracelet.

On November 17, McKenzie and others conspired to rob and robbed the Rubis Gas Station on Prince Charles Drive.

Pursuant to the plea agreement, McKenzie was sentenced to three years of probation. If he is convicted of any offense during this period, McKenzie will be sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

The time that McKenzie spent in custody awaiting trial was taken into account in arriving at the sentence.