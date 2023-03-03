Funeral Service

for

Arnette Francois, 79

A resident of Cowpen Road, will be held at Carmichael Evangelical Church, Carmichael Road, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday 4th March, 2023, 12:00 noon. Officiating will be Pastor Wilney Joseph and assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in The Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads, New Providence, The Bahamas.

She was predeceased by her parents: Merilia and Octha Francois, her son Jacquelin Francois and Sister-in-Law: Enide Charles

She is survived by 5 sons: John, Perry, Philip, Johnny and Percleus Francois, 3 daughters: Rita, Rosie and Debbie, 22 Grandchildren: Evenisha and Evenique Joesph, Mariah Forbes, Samantha Cepoudy, Roselina Previlon, Perez Seremi, Shamaine Ilysse, Devon Charisme,Edgecombe Philome, Nancy, Rashard, Ansley, Nevaeh, Brandon, Brain, Jiraiya, Jonecia, Isaiah, Johnette, Taliyah, Rosenika, and Jaaiden Francois, Great-Grandchildren: Trevor Canter, Dejanique Joseph, Rhylee king, Shaniyah Jacquees,

Nephews: Acel Francois, Lamar and Brendan Jacques, 3 Nieces: Patricia Charles, Rochelle Charles and Ashlene Belony, 4 Grandnephews: Clarezario, Rashad and Rakeem King, and Jason Duncombe, 3 Grandnieces: Natasha and Tianna Duncombe and De’Asia Jacques, 2 Brothers: Abanic and Acel Francois, 2 Sisters: Berndatte Jacquees and Mercile Wilson, Numerous cousins and other relatives including: Ancy Barbot, Rodly Previlon, Duquenson St Martin, Ruby Simmons and Family, Trevor Canter and Family, The Charles Family, The Francois Family, Sherese Curtis, Rashad King, Jessica Louis, Sandra Seremi, Benita Christian, Cindy Fertil, Benita Simon, the Cowpen and Bacardi Roads family, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and Friends can pay their last respects at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Thursday 2nd March – Friday 3rd March, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and at Carmichael Evangelical Church on Saturday, 4th March, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until service time