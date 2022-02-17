Funeral service for Arnold Alexander Dean, 61 yrs., a resident of Curtis Road, Gambier Village, will be held at Church of God of Prophecy, Gambier Village, on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Gershem Pratt, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Cremation was held.

Left to cherish his fond memories are his:

THREE BROTHERS: William Jr., Janus & Edward Dean. FOUR SISTERS: Willamae Dean, Minister Leona Fraser, Janette & Wendy Dean. TWO AUNTS: Alsaida Hanna & Marina Dean. EIGHT NEPHEWS: Deno Delancy, Renaldo Dean, Bishop Julian Johnson, Valance Fraser Jr., Shakeio Bethel, Anthony & Jeremy Clarke & Edward Dean Jr. SEVEN NIECES: Keisha Dean, Minister Valencia Johnson, Stacia Fraser, Shannon Pearce, Quetelle & Tiffany Clarke and Anthonyse Seymour. FOUR GRANDNIECES: Shyanne & Jaime Pearce, Tanae & Harmony Clarke. SEVEN GRANDNEPHEWS: Tevon & Ryan Johnson, William Pearce lll, Rischeed Richards, Genaire & Jarado Miller, Lamear Clarke. TWO BROTHERS-IN- LAW: Kete Dean & Valence Frazer. ONE GODCHILD: Octavier Thurston

A host of other relative and friends including: Edward, Prince & Luther Hanna, Olive Knowles, Pastor Gladstone & Ruth Thurston, Minister Valencia Huyler, Neville Seymour, Geraldine Thurstone, Leo & Sandra Saunders, Mary, Simon & Sherry Dean, Cleveland, Derek, Eugene, Joel, Alonso, Sarah, Audrey & Priscilla Dawkins, Haywood, Dennis, Cleveland & Thomas Poitier, Sheryl Duncombe & family, Nicole Rolle & family, Marvin Curry & family, Constance Demeritte & family, Lenora Poitier & family, Antonio & Sophia Mackey, Pastor Dr Sandra Knowles and St Peters Baptist Church family, special friends Kevin Adderley and Gladstone Thurstone Jr. and the community of Gambier Village.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE BEING HANDLED BY DEMERITTE’S FUNERAL HOME, MARKET STREET.