Arrest warrant issued for American accused of shooting at officers

Artesia Davis
A magistrate on Friday issued an arrest warrant for an American citizen accused of shooting at Bahamian law enforcement officers back in 2020.

John Tellam, 62, of Florida, is accused of opening fire on Corporal 2999 Glen Dean and Marine Seaman Keiton Bowleg with a shotgun after a dispute over customs duty at the dock in Green Turtle Cay, Abaco, on May 22.

The marine returned fire at Tellam, but missed.

Tellam is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger lives of the officers.

Tellam is further accused of possession of ammunition with intent to supply after police allegedly found 10 rounds of ammunition for a 410 shotgun, 20 rounds of ammunition for a .223 weapon and 138 shells for a 12-gauge shotgun.

Tellam’s matter was set to be heard before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

However, Tellam has not returned to court since a Supreme Court judge granted him emergency bail. 

Despite this, Tellam’s lawyer, Damian White, said he would have Tellam in court this week.

White said once Tellam appears, he would ask for the case to be dismissed, due to the passage of time.

White claimed that he was under the impression that the prosecution planned to withdraw the case.

However, the prosecutor, Inspector Timothy Bain, denied that this was his intention.

Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

