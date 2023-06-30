Art 3 exhibition

Three Bahamian artists have joined forces to present an art exhibition titled Art 3 just in time to celebrate this year’s special independence.

The artists, Abrain Rankine, acrylic drip artist; Astrid Adjuah, a self-taught abstract artist who works with acrylics on glass, fabric, and paper; and Kendyce LaShann, the artist behind KLTF, a self-taught artist who works primarily in acrylic paint with a focus on abstract art, will present a variety of styles.

Art 3 runs July 9-15 at Doongalik Studios Art Gallery at #20 Village Road; opening day hours are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rankine said as a child growing up on Eleuthera, she discovered that she had the ability to capture two-dimensional imagery of her surroundings.

“I come from a sound background of artists and have been inspired by a number of Bahamian and international artists growing up, such as my grand-uncle Steve Burrows, Eddie Minnis, and Jackson Pollock,” she said. “I’m inspired to stand out from the rest and illustrate my vision of Bahamian abstract expressions and scenery.”

A member of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), she said that has awarded her opportunities to travel, which has encouraged her to express her artistic abilities through visual arts.

“Using an unconventional technique known as acrylic drip art, I have found a unique way of expressing myself through Bahamian scenery, local emotions, and customs,” said Rankine.

Adjuah, a self-taught abstract artist who works with acrylics on glass, fabric, and paper, is a trained project manager and has a passion for flowers and therefore a love for form and color. She said each art piece is a portrayal of both – as she “sees” it.

LaShann, the self-taught artist behind KLTF, works primarily in acrylic paint with a focus on abstract art.

Since childhood, she said art has always been a peaceful escape for her. However, her real creative journey started in 2012 with candle making where she combined her love of art with the therapeutic nature of candle making. In 2016, LaShann began drawing and exploring her artistic expressions through abstract art as a means of dealing with the stresses of everyday life. In late 2022, she came across neurographic art and has since fallen in love with the fluidity, the calmness, and the unlimited possibilities of this art form.

Throughout her entire artistic journey, LaShann has been a firm believer that art should promote feelings of satisfaction, pleasure, accomplishment, and motivation. For her, abstract and neurographic art forms represent beautiful, therapeutic, and meditative processes based on mindfulness.

LaShann is new to the art exhibit scene. Art 3 is her first official art exhibition showing. By day, LaShann is director of finance for a local non-profit organization and, by night, she is a creator, an artist, and a teacher.