Art in the spotlight during Culinary & Arts Festival presented by Baha Mar

Fairwind, an exhibition that explores the idea of deconstructing the idealized narrative of the Bahamian culture and the evolution of visual arts in The Bahamas, will feature prominently in The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival presented by Baha Mar.

The tour is an overview of the Fairwind collection that looks at over 100 years of Bahamian art. The informative tour is comprised of the Dawn Davies Collection, along with Baha Mar’s collection.

It took eight months to curate the full Fairwind exhibition for the October 21-23 festival.

It’s a show that is considered “timeless” and that will only develop as the community expands and the art movements advance, according to John Cox, executive director of arts and culture at Baha Mar, overseeing The Current, the resort’s art center and gallery.

The “Baha Mar Collection Tour” is a curated one with insights into the cultural significance of key works in Baha Mar’s spectacular art collection. It will be hosted by Cox.

“The goal is for the viewer to leave with a stronger knowledge of the different periods of Bahamian art and how it has evolved over the last century,” said Cox. “The Current’s mission is to educate local and international guests about the history of Bahamian visual arts, and how The Bahamas is transitioning from only being a destination known for sun, sand and sea.”

The works, according to Cox, were selected in the context of a visual evolution and correspondence to the tropical destination being more than sun, sand and sea.

There will be 20-plus artworks on view and will be available for purchase upon inquiry.

An open call was sent to local artists to propose ideas that were relevant to the theme for possible selection. Based on the proposals, 14 artists were chosen to exhibit – Edrin Symonette, June Collie, Shacqeel Coleby, Khia Poitier, Spurgeonique Morley, Christina Wong, Sue Bennett-Williams, Guilden Gilbert, Jodi Minnis, Lemero Wright, Nowé Harris-Smith, Jordon Ritchie, Chantal Bethel and Preston Hanna.

The theme “Defying Tropicality” was created by Averia Wright, The Current’s curatorial manager.

“The first iteration of this exhibition title was the first group show for the 11 Strong [2022] artists. The goal for this theme was to challenge artists to observe and reflect on how this narrative can be reinvented or contemporized to the 21st century idea of the word ‘tropical’. We hope that the second iteration of ‘Defying Tropicality’ would create rich dialogue and feedback for The Baha Mar Culinary and Arts Festival’s expo,” said Wright.

“Defying Tropicality: A discussion on being a contemporary artist in the Caribbean” will be held with Sonia Farmer and Nicolette Bethel and moderated by Cox.

Cox, a Bahamian artist whose mixed-media paintings and assemblages use familiar objects to reference distant places and ideas, has played a major role in Bahamian art culture as an educator, curator, and cultural activist, helping to grow and redefine art in The Bahamas.

Cox, who is also a PlaceMaker for the Rosewood group of hotels and was recently named chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas, said it is exciting and important for him to be a part of, and showcase art and artists during the festival because he feels it is the birth of a future globally recognized art fair.

“I believe this is the inception of that,” said Cox.

“I do not take for granted my participation to facilitate the visual aspect of The Baha Mar Culinary and Arts Festival. This will be a reflection of the art community and its presence in the long run.”