Obituaries
Arthur Whymns Jr. “Arthur J”
DEATH NOTICE
Arthur Whymns Jr. affectionately called “Arthur J” age 65 years died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021.
He is Survived by his three children: Roxybeth, Jenero & Artinique Whymns; Two Grandchildren- Quincy Anderson and Antonell Ferguson; Five Brothers – Livingston Pennerman, Tyrone, Anthony, Fabian, & Gregory Whymns; Four Sisters- Gloria Whymns, Rodonna Nixon, Allison Evans & Tomicka Whymns; Numerous relatives and Friends.
Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.