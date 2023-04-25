ArtLucaya benefits high school artists

Eleven Grand Bahama high schools received $900 each to assist with purchasing art supplies for their respective programs.

The donations were made possible by the first ArtLucaya Festival, which was hosted by the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and local artists in March.

The weekend of events showcased over 40 established, mid-career and emerging local artists at three venues – the Rand Nature Centre, the Garden of the Groves and the Charles Hayward Library.

“I am totally thrilled at the idea of the Grand Bahama Port Authority supporting the visual arts,” said participating artist and art teacher Alisa Streather-Robinson.

“I am also thoroughly excited for our students. They not only got to display their work at COLIBRI, but they also had the option to sell their pieces, which was a first for many of them and a good experience for them as well.”

Among the receiving schools were: Jack Hayward Junior & Senior High Schools; Grand Bahama Academy; St. Georges High School; Tabernacle Baptist Academy; Eight Mile Rock High School; Sunland Baptist Academy; St. Paul’s Methodist College; Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy; Bishop Michael Eldon High School; and Lucayan International School.

GBPA Acting Chairman Sarah St. George extended thanks to former Governor General Sir Arthur Foulkes; Minister for Social Services and Urban Development Obie Wilchcombe; and Jamaal Rolle, ambassador-at-large for Cultural Affairs, for their support of the four-day celebration of art.

“We’d also like to acknowledge the partnership and active support of Grand Bahama’s artists’ community for their passionate commitment to the event,” St. George said.

“And of course, we’re grateful to all avid art enthusiasts for attending this inaugural festival celebrating our island’s art and culture. The impact of a robust arts community enables a record and living history of our island’s culture and allows a means of self-expression that enables more sensitive, accepting, and caring communities.”

ArtLucaya Chairman Fatima-Zahra Kaboub said the festival was a great success and the beginning of what is hoped will become an annual art festival attracting collectors and curators from near and far.

“We are so grateful to the art supporters who came to our events, all the funds collected from ticket sales are now going straight to the art teachers, so that they may have funds to buy much needed art supplies to run and grow their art program, which is very exciting,” said Kaboub.