Ashanti and Robin Thicke make waves this weekend

GRAMMY Award-winning Ashanti and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated Robin Thicke are set to make waves at the Atlantis Paradise Island on Saturday for the resort’s Music Making Waves concert series to be followed by Country Week featuring GRAMMY Award-winning Little Big Town and multi-platinum selling artist Jake Owen in August and a rescheduled Sheryl Crow performance on July 22.

Jason Spencer, Atlantis vice president of on-island marketing and events said they could not be more excited to see Ashanti and Robin Thicke hit the stage. He said guests will be getting two shows in one, and will definitely hear all of their favorite hits.

The dual performances will feature a mix of Ashanti and Robin Thicke’s biggest hits, including “Foolish,” “Baby,” “Rock Wit U” by Ashanti, “Blurred Lines,” and “Lost Without You,” and “Magic” by Thicke.

“Each artist will get an equal amount of time to perform their full set. So essentially guests are getting two shows in one and will definitely hear all of their favorite hits,” said Spencer. “We could not be more excited to see these two dynamic artists hit the stage for our Music Making Waves concert series.”

Pairing Ashanti and Robin Thicke he said allows them to expand the range of the concert while offering guests significant value with a chance to see two powerhouse performers in one show.

“Even though each artist brings a separate catalogue of songs, they both have similar energy and vibe that we thought would be a great complement under a single show. Both have unforgettable songs, unmatched live performances and a style and presence that totally commands the audience – which I would expect to be on full display this Saturday. Unbelievable concert pairings like this one is something that you can expect more of in the future from Atlantis.”

Showtime for Ashanti and Robin Thicke starts promptly at 9:30 p.m. with doors opening to the concert village at 7 p.m. to allow guests to enjoy the pre-concert festival.

Owen kicks off the resorts’ first Country Week on Saturday, August 20, which will be book-ended by Little Big Town on August 27 at Casaurina Beach.

Little Big Town.

The two performances will feature a mix of the artists’ biggest hits and newer chart-toppers.

Guests can expect to hear a mix of classic hits and some of Owen’s newest songs, including “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” “Made for You,” and “Best Thing Since Backroads.” The show begins at 8 p.m.

From Little Big Town, guests can expect to hear a mix of classic hits and newer music, including “Boondocks,” “Little White Church,” “Girl Crush,” “Better Man,” and “Wine, Beer, Whiskey.”

Little Big Town will close out Country Week with its performance on Casuarina Beach at 9:30 p.m.

“Little Big Town is one of the most exciting country bands touring,” said Spencer. “Their live show is amazing and they have super passionate fan base which fits them perfectly as one of the two headlining acts for our Country Week. We were fortunate to partner with Jake Owen, another amazing country artist, on a national (United States) touring promotion which allowed him to kick off our Country Week. He is undoubtedly an incredible talent that is making his mark on the industry as well. We could not ask for two better headlining acts.”

Spencer said their guests have always shown support for their country acts and they felt it was the perfect time for Atlantis to introduce a country week featuring two headlining shows in Jake Owen and Little Big Town, as well as a week of fun, country-themed activations throughout the resort.

During Country Week guests will be able to participate in various country-themed culinary, beverage, and entertainment experiences. Offerings will include country karaoke at The Coral, line dancing events, country brunch at Poseidon’s Table, BBQ and Beers night at Pirate Republic, Texas Cowboy Happy Hour at The Point, cowboy-themed dishes at Seafire Steakhouse, and cocktail specials at Sea Glass, Moon Bar, Plato’s, Seafire, The Point and Sun & Ice Lounge.

Robin Thicke.

The resort will also offer country-themed movies at the Atlantis theater and endless activities for the younger set.

“Everyone has responded so positively [to Country Week] that I am ecstatic that we are producing this in such grand fashion,” said Spencer.

Sheryl Crow’s upcoming performance is rescheduled from a May 28 performance after members of her band and crew tested positive for COVID prior to their arrival in The Bahamas.

Continuing to be able to book this level of talent he said stems from the fact that Atlantis has a long history of bringing some of the best talent to The Bahamas.

“We pride ourselves on continuing this legacy by offering unique and unrivaled entertainment each and every year at our resort. This year is no different with our Music Making Waves concert series. Continuing to bring this level of talent year after year means that we are not only living up to our high entertainment standard but also setting the tone for the island that we will constantly elevate our experience.”

Spencer said at Atlantis they challenge themselves daily to deliver the best possible experience in everything they do.

“Whether it’s an amazing concert series, unforgettable customer service or incredible dining options, we are dedicated to presenting our absolute best to our guests. It is with this dedication and mindset that we are able to continue to elevate year after year and enhance our offerings,” he said.

Part proceeds from the concert Music Making Waves concert series and the pre-concert village supports The Blue Project Foundation. He said at Atlantis, they are proud that they have been able to raise awareness and financial support for the Blue Project Foundation.

“Guests should be proud to know that by just purchasing a ticket to a Music Making Waves concerts such as Robin Thicke and Ashanti, that they are making a positive difference for marine life. The Blue Project Foundation also has a huge presence and activation area in our concert village. This allows guests to further understand the conservation efforts of The Blue Project Foundation and what they can do to further help the cause,” said Spencer.