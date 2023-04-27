DEATH NOTICE

Ashlin Collin L. Johnson age 30 years of #5 Hanna Road died at his residence on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023.

He is survived by his mother: Kayla Thompson; father: Collin Johnson; sister: Rochelle Johnson; brothers: Rashad and Ryan Johnson; adopted brother: Devon Pickering and Darius Bullard; grandmother: Sheila Miller and other relatives too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.