Funeral service for the late Assistant Pastor Paulette Delores Miller age 59 years of Queens Highway, Green Castle, Eleuthera will be held on Saturday, May 27th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Miracle Convention Cathedral, Green Castle, Eleuthera. Officiating will be Apostle C.J. Miller assisted by Apostle Ernest Sweeting. Interment will follow inGreater Vision New Deliverance Center, Green Castle, Eleuthera.

She is survived by her Husband: Pastor Philip Miller; Stepchildren: Philip Jr, Rod, Jessica, Cortez, Lashan Miller; Brothers: Walter “Egg” Gibson (Kathy) and Patrick Brown and Family; Sisters: Felease Knowles, Cherryanne Gibson, Keron (Jay) Clarke and Carol Hanna; Sisters-in-Law: Annabelle and Janice Gibson, Elizabeth and Pastor Hubert Mackey Jr, Betty Mae Hall, Shelia Miller, Prophetess Dr. Maxine Miller (of the USA), Agnes Miller, Lillian, Mary, Maryanne, Marylou, Patricia and Margaret; Brothers-in-Law: Apostle Cloyd & Terry Miller, Dave & Jacqueline Sands, Delroy Barret (of Costa Rica) and Giant Morley; Uncle: Charles McKinney; Nieces: Laurane Knowles, Chief Superintendent Shanta Knowles, Tia Knowles, Stacey (Eddie) Hanchell, Lakeisha (Ed) Ramsey, Thereze (Byron) Butler, Andia, Gaynell & Waldisha and Tammy Gibson, Dr. Jacintha Clarke & Jadya Clarke, Terah (Lyndon) Sweeting, Tenisha (Dwight) Innis, Tamika & Tyice Hanna, Antonia, Carol, Monique, Shanique, Anishka and Anastacia Miller, Shekera (Garnet) Hyler, June, and Peaches Mackey, Precious and Angel Hall and Regina Ferguson; Nephews: Wayne (Shauna), Reginald (Delisa) Knowles, Ian, Sharado (Aniska), Michael, Richard, Remourn, Rosneil, Jeremy, Akeem, Charles, Ovado (Kandis) Gibson, Owen (Samantha) Higgs, Jayden Clarke, and Traniel Hanna, Conrad Jr., Conroy, Conray, Cloyd Jr. David (Raquel) Brown, Clayton, Clinton, Clairon and Claudius Hall, Carus and Sipio Kemp, Grayland Ferguson, Hubert Mackey; Grandnieces & Grandnephews: Kerry & Samantha Ramsey, Ankia Calendar, Tyler & Timia Simms, Lashan, Ruth, Reginald Jr, Wayne Jr., Shawayne Knowles, Shanae, Nairn, Christina, Christa, Alexander Hanchell, Richard Ferguson Jr., Nicholas, Noland Taylor Sweeting, Donovan, Denae & Devon Innis, Haley Cooke & Erin Hanna, Erin, Ashley, Kelly, Elizabeth & Kynell, De’Shanell, Aaliyah, ZaKiya, Cambria & Jaylen Gibson, O’Vaughnya, Owen Jr., & Oweano Higgs and Emma Neeley, Sheana Hall, Kevanno & Khari Ramsey; Great Grandnieces & Grandnephews: Saint Wells, Kayden Simms, Khy’re & Ter’ran Gibson; Godchild: Shera Rolle; Cousins: Stephanie Rolle, Margaret Laramour, Sybline Taylor, Mildred Young, Willard, Kelsey, Rudolph, Charles, Patrick, Harry, Andrew & Tony, Jimmy, John (Retta), Dewitt (Theresa) McKinney and families, Lydia Rahming, Winifred Thompson, David (Veronica) Ferguson, Ideana Hall, Katherine (Hubert) Forbes, Agnes Cartwright, Nola (Haccord) Brown, Sidney, Terryl (Dawn), Mayfield & Prescott Young, Agnes Sweeting, Kathleen Culmer, Miriam Forbes, Madeline, Eric, Ervin, Rube, Steven & Elgon Gibson, Bishop Daniel Nixon, Pastor Carl (Charlamae) Nixon, Agatha Brown, Sheila Young, Wanda Kemp-Stuart, Delareese Williams, Mary “Babe” Taylor, Freddy Moultrie, Kevin McKinney, Jackie Sands, Donna Moxey, Van Culmer, Kathleen Culmer; Other relatives & Friends, including but not limited to: Norris, Anthony, Evangelist Isabel Cummings, Minister Iva Butler, Deaconess Rachel Miller, Evelyn Rolle, Min. Vaughn Miller, Member of Parliament, Golden Isles Constituency, Glen Miller, Justina, Theophilas, Elder Boston & Pasty, Elder James and Bishop Anthony Morley, Minister Lona, Coranetta, Mary, Jack, Mertis (USA), Prophetess Johnson, Lilamae, Terry, Deloris, Trudy, Sylvia, Lance, Uthal, officers and members of Greater Vision New Deliverance Ministries including: Dec. Herbert & Min. Elaine McKinney, Dec. and Sis. Nesbitt, Min. Pet Major, Dec. Andrea Kemp, Dec. Cara McPhee, Sis. Andrea Major, Sis. Marva Johnson, Bro. and Sis. Rolle, Bro. Johnny Miller, Sis. Livia McPhee, Minister Bernadette Sweeting, Apostle Leon Wallace, Apostle Ernest (Nathalie) Sweeting, Rev. Dr. Audley & Rev. Vadi Hepburn, Bishop & Mrs. Brad Ferguson, Evang. & Sis. Lee Carl Sands, Cheriah Rolle, Barry, Marjie and Jeff, Val, Tanya, Rita, Dansel,Garnel, Vardo,The Cyril family of Cotton Bay, Lance Knowles, Shanell Richards, Patrick Johnson, Val Lloyd, Lakeisha Ward, Carolyn Jolly, Kevin Smith, Reginald Knowles Sr., Francis Friend, Pastor Paul (Marion), Edison (Eulese), Roscoe & McArthur Thompson, Norma, (Preston) Cooper, Robert Delancey, Jackie & Kevin Smith, Sheba (Hayward) Bowe, Dianne Pindling, Mildred Culmer, Gloria (John) Pinder, Majorie Deveaux, Lilian Gardner, Shirley Rolle, Florie & Charles Mackey, Kenney Nesbith, Louise (Moses) Smith, Sweetlyn Higgs, Sheila Johnson, Enrique Farrington, the families of Essie Ferguson, Gladys Brown, Nora McKinney and Joan Farrington, The Young, McKinney, Gibson, Symonette and Hall families and the entire South Eleuthera community.

If we have omitted your name, it was not intentional, kindly forgive us as Paulette is survived by so many people who love her.

Viewing will be held at the Greater Vision New Deliverance Queens Highway, Green Castle on Friday from 11:00a.m. to 7:00 p.m.