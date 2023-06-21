Obituaries

Atain Takitota

Death Notice

Death Notice for Atain Takitota affectionately called “Japan” age 59 years, a resident of Nassau, The Bahamas passed peacefully at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, June 05, 2023.

He is survived by his adopted families and friends; The Paul Family, The Hanna Family, Daniel Rahming, Leslie Francis, Jane Hepburn, The Martinborough Family, Sherrie Ferguson, Miguel Parada, Nicole Edwards, and Cynthia Brown. 

Special thanks to: Pat’s Senior Citizens Home excellent nursing staff, At Law Bahamas, Great Commission Ministries, Executive Business Solutions, Leno Corporate Services, Lifeline IT Group of Companies Ltd., Rhoda E. Hanna Physiotherapy, People’s Pharmacy Saunders Beach, New Horizons Medical Clinic, Ports International, Japan Private Investigative Service, The Princess Margaret Hospital, DNA Diagnostics Center, Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Saunders Consultants, and New Providence Community Church.

The search for your family continues “Japan.”  Have a long lost Asian relative missing since 1990-1992, please contact atain@takitota.com.

