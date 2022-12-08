Funeral Announcement

For Atheistan Elerian Clarke, 62, a resident of West Street, will be held at Church of God, Meadow Street and Hospital Lane on Saturday 10th December, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Kirk Stuart assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in The Old Trail Cemetery, Abundant Life Road, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Left to cherish his unforgettable memories Two Sisters: Stephanie Clarke and Eleanor Brathwaite, Step Sister: Beverly Anderson, 10 Nieces: Evelyn and Barbara Cox, Nicola McKenzie, Ernestine Armbrister, Cherly, Sherrie, Charlene and Rhonda Clarke, Latisha McKinney and Sheryl Stubbs, 7 Nephews: Wayne and Walter Newman, Rawie and Eleviston Brathwaite, Garvin and Wendal Clarke, Toriano Rolle, 9 Grandnieces: Phillipa Curtis, Joyann Matin, Shandaria, Nicky, Cavia and Ashley Newman, Dashanae, Pinky and Deandra Mackey, 8 Grandnephews: Jeremy, Derrick, DeNiro, Dwayne, Dwight, Kayce, Carlos and Anthony, Cousins: Calvin and Edwin Balfour, Mizpah, Halson, Andrea and Ethelyn Moultrie, Curlene, Bertha and Eddie McQuay, Melvin and Harriet and a host of other relatives and friends including: The Williams Family, The Hospital Lane and West Street Family, The Church of God Augusta and Meadow Street Family and many others too numerous to mention.

Family and Friends can pay their last respects at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, on Thursday 8th December – Friday 9th December, 2022 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and at the church from Saturday 10th December, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.