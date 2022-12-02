Death notice

For

Atheistan Elerian Clarke,62

A resident of West Street, Died at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday 20th November,2022.

He survived by 2 sisters: Eleanor Braithwaite and Stephanie Clarke, 10 nieces: Evelyn and Barbara Cox, Nicola McKenzie, Earnestine Armbrister, Sheryl, Sherrie, Sharlene and Rhonda Clarke, Latisha McKinney and Sheryl Stubbs, 5 nephews: Wayne and Walter Newman, Rawle and Elviston Brathwaite and Garvin Clarke along with a host of other relatives and friends

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.