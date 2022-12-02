Obituaries

Atheistan Elerian Clarke

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email December 2, 2022
0 83 Less than a minute

Death notice 

For

Atheistan Elerian Clarke,62

A resident of West Street, Died at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday 20th November,2022.

He survived by 2 sisters: Eleanor Braithwaite and Stephanie Clarke, 10 nieces: Evelyn and Barbara Cox, Nicola McKenzie, Earnestine Armbrister, Sheryl, Sherrie, Sharlene and Rhonda Clarke, Latisha McKinney and Sheryl Stubbs, 5 nephews: Wayne and Walter Newman, Rawle and Elviston Brathwaite and Garvin Clarke along with a host of other relatives and friends 

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date. 

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email December 2, 2022
0 83 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Catherine “Cathy” Victoria Knowles

December 2, 2022

Marsha Norene Brown

December 2, 2022

Peter Joseph

December 2, 2022

Paul Armbrister

December 2, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button