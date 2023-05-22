Athletes compete in Beautiful Bahamas Aquathlon

The final CARIFTA aquathlon qualifier, the 2023 Beautiful Bahamas Aquathlon, wrapped up on Saturday at the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex and surrounding areas, as athletes came out looking to solidify their spots on Team Bahamas or sneak in and qualify.

They were vying for spots on the CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon and Mixed Relay Championships team, set to compete August 26-27 at the championships at Goodman’s Bay in New Providence.

In the 16-19 boys division, there were just two competitors, and in the end it was Barron Musgrove Jr. who easily won. They competed in a 1000 meters (m) run and a 5000m swim. Musgrove

finished the race in 40:26 to beat Jason Cares who clocked 46:09.

In the girls division, Grace Farrington finished the race in less than 40 minutes. The former CARIFTA swimmer punched in a time of 37:12. She swam a time of 13:06 and finished the running portion in 23:23. Anjaleah Knowles was second with a time of 43:24 and finishing third was Sienna Culmer-Mackey who posted a time of 48:38.

Malcolm Menzies was dominant in the 13-15 boys division as he never trailed on the way to finishing the race in a time of 15:47. The athletes in this division did a 500m swim and a 2500m run. Finishing second to Menzies was Jamar Bienamie who clocked 17:17. Damari Butler was third in a time of 17:25.

The 13-15 girls division was won by Allanna Murray who crossed the finish line in 18:27. Issa Bournas was second after recording a time of 18:49. Taylor Knowles had to settle for a third place finish after coming away with a time of 19:07.

Blair Thompson secured a victory in the 11-12 boys division when he finished the 250m swim and 1500m run in 10:25. His closest competitor in that division was Torion Turner who posted a time of 11:06. Kriston Rolle finished with a time of 12:03 to place third in that division.

On the girls side, it was more competitive as Taylen Nichols edged Nai’a Belton. Nichols crossed the finish line first with a time of 10:45. Belton finished with a time of 10:51. Veranique Strachan posted a time of 11:31 for third.

Asher Bastian was the top finisher in the 9-10 boys division with a time of 5:44. He narrowly crossed the finish line ahead of Frasier Menzies who finished a second later. Stafford Sweeting clocked 6:09 to finish third. They swam for 100m and ran 1000m.

The 9-10 girls division only had two competitors, and in the end, it was Kirsten Rolle who came out on top with a time of 7:07. Khalie Kemp was far behind Rolle and finished the race in 12:31.

There were two competitors in the 8-and-under boys division, taking part in a 50m swim and a 1000m run. Caiden Bain won over Gabriel McPhee, finishing with a time of 5:42. McPhee posted a time of 6:37.

The girls division also had two competitors and Destiny Sweeting won over Phoenix Burrows as they battled to the end. Sweeting clocked 9:48 while Burrows was just one second behind her.

The team will be ratified at a later date.