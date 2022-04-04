Athletes put on show at CARIFTA Trials

With one final chance to make the CARIFTA standards and be named to the CARIFTA team, Bahamian junior track and field athletes put on a show at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) CARIFTA Trials at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium over the weekend.

Soaking in the brilliant performances from the athletes both on the track and in the field on Friday and Saturday was BAAA President Drumeco Archer.

“The CARIFTA Trials has always been a showcase where athletes who would not have qualified always seem to make the mark. They always show up when it’s necessary. I believe that this is when we peak. We are looking forward to amazing performances in Jamaica,” Archer said.

Zachary Evans had an outstanding meet in the under-20 boys division, making the CARIFTA standards in two events – the 100 meters (m) dash and the long jump.

Evans was the leader in a field of strong runners in the 100m. The Fast Forward Athletics athlete was the only runner to go under the CARIFTA qualifying standard of 10.50 seconds when he ran 10.46 seconds.

Carlos Brown Jr. from Swift Athletics, who already qualified for CARIFTA in this event, was second with a time of 10.58 seconds. The Golden Eagles’ Zion Campbell was third when he ran 10.65 seconds. Running the ‘B’ standard of 10.71 seconds along with Brown and Campbell was Bahamas Speed Dynamics’ Antoine Andrews, who clocked 10.67 seconds.

Evans was brilliant in the long jump when he used his first attempt to surpass the CARIFTA ‘A’ standard of 7.23m (23’ 8-3/4”), leaping 7.73m (25’ 4-1/4”). The Golden Eagles’ Antone Higgs jumped 6.72m (22’ 0-1/2”) to finish second. Placing third was Dimarco Oliver from Speed Begins when he leapt 6.56m (21’ 6-1/4”).

Campbell, a 12th-grader at Tabernacle Baptist Academy, out of Freeport, Grand Bahama, had a quick start and powered his way to victory in the 200m. He ran a new personal best of 21.28 seconds to go under the ‘B’ standard of 21.78 seconds. He spoke about his performance over the weekend.

“I felt like I could have done a better job in the 100 meters but, if it is God’s will, let it be done,” said Campbell. “I thank my competitors for bringing out a good race from me because after three rounds, we were able to finish the final strong… no injuries and everyone ran hard and made their country proud.”

Grand Bahama Heat’s Shamar Smith also ran under the ‘B’ standard, finishing second in that race. He ran 21.68 seconds. Campbell’s teammate, Tae’Juan Spence, placed third after running that race in 21.80 seconds.

Grand Bahama Heat’s Erin Barr was too much for the field in the under-17 girls 1500m. The 16-year-old clocked 4:56.33 to go under the CARIFTA ‘A’ standard of 4:56.66. Placing second was 3PA Stallions’ Jasmine Mackey, who ran 5:23.86. Coming away with the final podium spot in that event was Core Athletics’ Jayda Rahming, who clocked 5:24.04.

Kenyan Knights’ Shatayla Dorsett was a force to reckon with in the under-17 girls 100m. Already a qualifier in this event, she dipped under the 11.96 seconds CARIFTA standard when she clocked 11.95 seconds. Placing second was Jamaiah Nabbie, who ran unattached and clocked 12.44 seconds. Swift Athletics’ Shayan Demeritte was third after posting a time of 12.56 seconds.

Dorsett, who came in from Grand Bahama, ran three rounds of the 200m on Saturday and was able to sprint her way to 25.05 seconds to win that final. The Sunland Baptist student-athlete was able to run under the ‘B’ standard time of 25.32 seconds.

“I think I could have done better but I was very satisfied with my performances,” said Dorsett. “I have been training hard and I am glad about my results although I did not run a personal best. I am hoping to go to Jamaica and come first in both of my races.”

Also running the ‘B’ standard time was Red-Line Athletics’ Nya Wright, who was second in 25.31 seconds. Rounding out the podium finishes was 4-D Stallions’ Darvinique Dean, who ran 26.27 seconds.

In the under-17 girls triple jump, it was Fast Forward’s Zoe Adderley who achieved the CARIFTA ‘A’ standard of 11.60m (38’ 0-3/4”). She leapt 11.73m (38’ 5-3/4”) to place first overall. Lanaisha Lubin was second after she leapt 11.52m (37’ 9-1/2”) to finish over the ‘B’ standard. Also finishing over the ‘B’ standard to place third was PVS Sports’ Arianna Gomez with a jump of 11.28m (37’).

Adderley matched the ‘A’ standard of 1.62m (5’ 3-3/4”) in the under-17 girls high jump when she cleared that height to win that event. Andros Heat’s Tylah Pratt cleared the bar at 1.52m (4’ 11-3/4”). Finishing third was Red-Line Athletics’ Kennedy Hanna, who jumped 1.42m (4’ 11-3/4”). The Fast Forward athlete achieved the ‘B’ standard of 5.39m (17’ 8-3/4”) in the long jump. She leapt 5.46m (17’ 11”) to win that event. Nabbie also achieved the ‘B’ standard in that event when she posted a jump of 5.42m (17’ 9-1/2”) to finish second. DTSP Wolfpack’s Lubin recorded a jump of 5.37m (17’ 7-1/2”) to place third.

Paige Archer won the sprints double in the under-20 girls division. The Fast Forward athlete attained the ‘B’ standard in both events. In the 100m, Archer was the only runner to go under 12 seconds on Friday night. The 17-year-old was able to clock 11.75 seconds to go under the 11.92 seconds ‘B’ standard.

Star Trackers’ Amari Pratt powered her way to 12.09 seconds to place second in that race. Finishing third was DTSP Wolfpack’s Lydia Clarke, who ran 12.44 seconds.

On Saturday, the Queen’s College student-athlete left the field behind after the curve in the 200m. She ran 24.03 seconds to go under the ‘B’ standard of 24.67 seconds.

“I had a good start, and I knew there was going to be a headwind on the final stretch, so I just pushed through. I am not satisfied but I am extremely grateful to finish the race healthy,” Archer said.

T-Bird Flyers’ Melvinique Gibson came away with a second-place finish with a time of 25.58 seconds. Finishing third was Rigby Track Club’s Roy’Janae Brown, who powered her way to cross the line in 26 seconds flat.

In the under-20 girls long jump, the Roadrunners’ Sabriya Farquharson won that event with a leap of 5.71m (18’ 8-3/4”). That distance was over the ‘A’ standard of 5.66m (18’ 6-3/4”). Finishing second was Apryl Adderley from Red-Line Athletics, who recorded a jump of 5.33m (17’ 5-3/4”). Star Trackers’ Amari Pratt ran down the long jump runway and leapt 5.24m (17’ 2-1/4”) to finish third.

Vanessa Sawyer was unattached but able to place first in the under-20 girls javelin throw. The 17-year-old had a tough time all series but, on her final attempt, she threw 39.27m (128’ 10”) to surpass the ‘A’ standard of 39.27m (128’ 10”).

Sawyer held off Blue Chip Athletics’ duo of Taysha Stubbs and G’Shan Brown. Stubbs was second with a throw of 36.95m (121’ 2-3/4”) while Brown threw 34.98m (114’ 9-1/4”) to finish third.

In the pole vault competition, 15-year-old Kenny Moxey decided to give it a go and cleared 3.27m (10’ 8-3/4”) to equal the ‘A’ standard of 3.27m (10’ 8-3/4”).

Andros Heats’ Nathanie McHardy was impressive in the under-17 boys shot put when he threw 15.75m (51’ 8”). He surpassed the qualifying standard of 14.61m (47’ 11-1/4”). Kristian Mondesir from Blue Chip Athletics was second when he posted a throw of 13.75m (45’ 1-1/4”). Finishing third was Mondesir’s teammate, Zion Evans, who posted a throw of 12.11m (39’8-3/4”).

Terrell McCoy was able to go over the ‘A’ standard of 12.63m (41’ 5-1/4”) in the under-17 girls shot put. The Xtreme Athletics athlete was able to use her final throw to post a throw of 13m (42’ 7-3/4”) to win that event. Placing second and surpassing the ‘B’ standard was Furious Athletics’ Annae Mackey. She threw 12.57m (41’ 3”) to surpass the standard of 12.25m (40’ 2-1/4”). Cailyn Johnson from Blue Chip Athletics was third with a throw of 11.23m (36’ 10-1/4”).

The Blue Chip Athletics’ trio of Kamera Strachan, Dior-Rae Scott and Taysha Stubbs achieved the ‘A’ standard of 34.39m (112’ 10”) in the under-17 girls javelin throw once again. Strachan won with a personal best of 42.08m (138’ 0-3/4”), Scott posted a personal best of 41.86m (137’ 4”) to place second and Stubbs was third after throwing 37.41m (122’ 8-3/4”).

Swift Athletics’ Johnathan Rodgers was able to achieve the ‘A’ standard of 13.88m (45’ 6-1/2”) in the under-17 boys triple jump once again. The 16-year-old leapt 13.93m (45’ 8-1/2”) to win that event. His teammate, Jason Woodside Jr., was second when he posted a jump of 13.22m (43’ 4-1/2”). Finishing third was Xtreme Athletics’ Demian Brice, who jumped 13m (42’ 7-3/4”).

The national record holder in the javelin throw, Blue Chip Athletics’ Keyshawn Strachan, won the under-20 boys javelin at the trials. He surpassed the CARIFTA standard of 60.94m (199’ 11-1/4”) once again with a throw of 69.27m (227’ 3-1/4”). His teammates Nathaniel Zervos and Kaden Cartwright achieved the ‘B’ standard of 59.11m (193’ 11-1/4”). Zervos was second with a throw of 60.93m (199’ 10-3/4”) to fall just shy of the ‘A’ standard. Cartwright was third with a throw of 59.34m (194’ 8-1/4”).

When one looks at the ‘A’ and ‘B’ standards, there are now more than 30 qualifiers for The Bahamas for the 2022 CARIFTA Track and Field Championships. The team was ratified yesterday, and CARIFTA is set for April 16-18 at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.