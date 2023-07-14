Athletics gets underway in Bahamas Games

The sixth Bahamas Games continued into day seven as track and field got underway at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium and sporting disciplines like basketball, golf and softball continued.

The New Providence Buccaneers lead the track and field portion in points and medals as they look to tighten the gap between them and Grand Bahama Lucayans. The Buccaneers picked up 31 medals on the first day, including 13 golds, eight silver and 10 bronze medals. They also lead in the points standings with 301 points. The Lucayans have the second most medals with 12 in total that includes four gold, seven silver and one bronze medal. They are second in points with 167 points. The Andros Chickcharnies also have 12 medals – four gold, three silver and five bronze medals. They are close behind the Lucayans in the points standings with 160 points, sitting in third place.

Ishmael Rolle was outstanding for the Buccaneers in the under-17 boys 100 meters (m) and he came back and ran in the 4x100m relay, securing victories in both. In the 100m dash, Rolle powered his way to a personal best time of 10.59 seconds to cross the finish line first. The Lucayans’ Aiden Kelly was second in 10.83 seconds. Rolle’s teammate, Everette Fraser, was third in 11.11 seconds.

Rolle teamed up with Fraser, Rolinney Labranche and Christopher Roker in the 4x100m relay. They stopped the clock at 42.01 seconds. The Lucayans placed second when they stopped the clock at 42.42 seconds. The Eleuthera Adventurers were third in 45.44 seconds.

Jamiah Nabbie was also outstanding for the Buccaneers, winning the under-17 girls 100m dash and then helping her team win the 4x100m relay. She won the 100m dash in a time of 12.10 seconds. Her teammate Shyann Demeritte clocked 12.49 seconds to place second. Rounding out the final podium position was the Chickcharnies’ Tanaj Turnquest in 12.70 seconds.

Nabbie teamed up with K’Leigh Davis, Rache Pantry and Demeritte in the 4x100m relay and they stopped the clock at 47.57 seconds to get the win. The Lucayans were second in 50.50 seconds and the Chickcharnies crossed the finish line in 51.91 for third.

Erin Barr was unstoppable in the under-17 girls 1500m for the Lucayans as she clocked 5:22.40. Her teammate Zion Musgrove ran 5:44.27 for second. Placing third was the Buccaneers’ Breyniece Kemp who ran 5:57.25.

The Chickcharnies won four out of 10 field events. Tylah Pratt won the under-17 girls high jump with a height of 1.55m (5’ 1”). Anthonya Papageorge won the under-17 girls shot put with a distance of 11.02m (36’ 1-3/4”). Tamara Myers won the open women’s triple jump with a leap of 12.54m (41’ 1-3/4”). Carnitra Mackey won the open women’s shot put with a throw of 12.32m (40’ 5”).

Over at the Ocean Club Golf Course on Paradise Island, the Chickcharnies extended their lead in the second road of golf. They have 380 total Stableford points. There was a swap between second and third place the Buccaneers jumped up to second place and the Lucayans dropped to third. The Buccaneers have 368 points while the Lucayans have 361 points.

In basketball action at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium and the D.W. Davis Junior High School Gym, the Adventurers men’s team played two games and won both. They took care of the Chickcharnies, 73-62. They came back afterwards and dominated Exuma and Ragged Island, 93-65, in their second game. The Columbus Isles Arawaks took care of the MICAL Flamingoes (Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay), 72-58. The Arawaks played their second game of the day and took care of Long Island, 70-59. Grand Bahama took care of Bimini and the Berry Islands, 75-65.

The Abaco Lady Survivors played two games and won both games. They took care of the Exuma and Ragged Island Navigators, 45-40. They returned to action and won, 51-28, over the Lady Lucayans. The Lady Adventurers also won both of their games. They got a 59-41 win over the Arawaks. They then got the best of the Lady Buccaneers with a 63-59 victory. Grand Bahama got the best of the Lady Navigators, 49-46.

The Bahamas Games continues today with softball, basketball, optimist sailing, track and field, golf and boxing. The games will wrap up tomorrow with the closing ceremony at 8 p.m.