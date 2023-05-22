‘Atlantis can’t dictate to us’

The government’s relationship with Atlantis, the largest private employer in The Bahamas, appeared to be strained with Director of Labour Robert Farquharson making it clear that the Department of Labour won’t be dictated to by the resort as it investigates what he said have been reports of staff intimidation.

Farquharson was asked his reaction to a statement made on Thursday by Atlantis Senior Vice President for Government Affairs and Special Projects Vaughn Roberts, who said the resort is “disheartened” by the department’s decision to conduct a survey to determine if employees were “pressured and intimidated” by a senior executive to take a “particular course of action” in relation to Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI) proposed $100 million beach club project on the western end of Paradise Island.

“This is not the first time we have done this with Atlantis or any other business,” Farquharson said.

“This is standard operating procedure. Whenever the department has received any complaint against any business, our job is to protect the working people of this country.

“If they call us today and they inform us that they are at risk, they feel that their job is at risk, our job is to ascertain the facts and depending on what facts we find, to take corrective measures.

“We are not guided by any employer. No employer determines when we come and investigate or how we investigate. They cannot dictate to the Department of Labour, including one of the largest employers. Our job is to ascertain the facts.”

The Department of Labour conducted the survey from May 1. Its data collection ended last night.

“We have received some data,” Farquharson said yesterday.

“In addition to the data, we have received a list of verbal complaints. We have received written complaints and we have interviewed over 20 people. I personally interviewed 20 people at Atlantis, so we’re going to combine those resources and we’re going to submit a report to our minister hopefully sometime early this week.”

He declined to give any indication of what the survey results were showing.

“I can’t tell you the details of the report; a wide variety [of answers],” Farquharson said.

“Our concern was primarily as outlined in the five questions in the survey — were employees aware of the statements made, and are employees intimidated or frightened for the jobs. That’s the basic reason and based on the results of that survey, and the questions and the interviews, then we’ll have a pretty good indication and our job is to report to our minister what our findings are.”

The statements the director referenced were made by Atlantis President and Managing Director Audrey Oswell in a formal communication to staff last month.

“Many of you have expressed your support for our speaking out and asked what Atlantis team members can do to make their voices heard,” Oswell said.

“The local economy is driven by tourism and, for the most part, tourism is driven by the beautiful waters and beaches of The Bahamas and its people.

“As part of the hospitality industry, we need to stand up and protect our livelihood. I encourage you to share your thoughts with your family and friends. Follow the review process as it unfolds and, if you feel strongly, contribute to the public dialogue.”

Speaking with reporters last week, Roberts said, “We were very disheartened by it (the survey), but we could stand firm in our view that our employees can make the right decisions, good decisions of their own, and be the basis for sharing information around why we stood out as Atlantis with respect to environmental concerns.”

Asked about Roberts’ comment, Farquharson said, “I have personally been in contact with the senior management of Atlantis on this matter. Now, the person who is giving the press statement (Roberts), I have never had discussions with him. I have personally been in constant communications with the senior management team of Atlantis.

“They knew exactly what we were doing. They knew when we were coming on that property. We told them when we were coming and we identified who was coming, so it shouldn’t have been [any] surprise to the person.”

Farquharson was also asked what action if any would be taken if the department concludes that workers at the resort are being “intimidated” as some reportedly claimed.

“We received complaints from our hotline,” he said.

“We have persons who called that line making inquiries regarding their employment status at Atlantis, if they were under duress and all these different things.

“In addition to those telephone calls, we also had written complaints sent to us, so,we decided that we needed to ascertain some more facts. And in ascertaining some more facts, we are using two methods; one is the survey, and two are interviews onsite and offsite to determine based on those interviews and survey results, we would have a better indication if the allegations made on the phone and in person can be substantiated.”

Farquharson indicated it is not his role to determine what would happen if the complaints from staff are deemed to be valid; it is only his role to report the findings.