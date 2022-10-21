Atlantis celebrates its 927 chefs for International Chef Day; gives back to Uriah McPhee students

Atlantis chefs chose to recognize International Chefs Day by opting to educate and excite students from Uriah McPhee on eating healthy, encouraging them to be creative with food.

International Chefs Day (ICD) was observed on Thursday, October 20. ICD is a day celebrated annually around the globe and recognizes the passion, creativity, and dedication of culinary arts professionals.

The day is set aside to create awareness about the profession and celebrate the people in it. International Chefs Day was also instituted to remind chefs that it is their duty to pass on their knowledge and culinary skills to the next generation of chefs.

Atlantis chefs are today spending time with Uriah McPhee students who will learn about healthy eating by preparing quick nutritious meals and learning about the food groups through fun-filled trivia and games, before sitting down to a healthy lunch.

He said, "besides promoting the importance of this noble profession, the day which has been celebrated since 2004, also focuses on educating children around the world about the importance of eating healthy."

He said, “besides promoting the importance of this noble profession, the day which has been celebrated since 2004, also focuses on educating children around the world about the importance of eating healthy.”

According to Orreal, “each of us has a little chef in us and nutritious foods can be delicious.”

Orreal said, “his culinary team endorses the view that if kids consume snacks from the food groups rather than foods with minimal nutrients, the positive process of change towards more balanced eating will be seen not only on their plates, but also in their minds.”

Every year, a theme is decided for International Chefs Day; in 2020, it was “Healthy Food for the Future,” and the same theme is repeated this year, although with a deeper focus on sustainability, and ensuring a healthy environment for future generations.

Atlantis’ culinary department includes over 927 team members and ranges from executive chefs, sous chefs, cooks, bakers, and trainees.