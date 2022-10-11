Health & WellnessLifestyles

Atlantis donates $5K to Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group

Viana Gardiner, right, Atlantis vice president of public affairs and special projects presents a check for $5,000 to the Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group. Also pictured are group founders Dr. Charles Diggis, left, and Dr. Locksley Munroe, third right, with Andrea Sweeting, second left, group president, who is also a 21-year breast cancer survivor. ATLANTIS

Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group received an injection of funds from Atlantis.

During the annual Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group Prayer Breakfast, Viana Gardiner, Atlantis vice president of public affairs and special projects presented a check for $5,000 to the organization.

“Atlantis has more than a decade-long partnership with Sister Sister, whether it be on the Walk in Paradise, or our Ocean Club Golf Course team members’ 100-hole Sister Sister fundraising challenge,” said Gardiner.

“This is our first year formally attending the Prayer Breakfast, and we wanted also to contribute towards this aspect of the work of Sister Sister. The support the organization provides cannot be measured.”

Gardiner commended the group’s founders, leadership and supporters and said the Atlantis resort continues to stand with them.

Sister-Sister Breast Cancer Support Group is a non-profit charitable group for women diagnosed with breast cancer which assists with mental, spiritual, and financial support to its membership.

“Donations like these are very important to our group because it helps us to support our members and defray the costs of port-a caths” said Andrea Sweeting, Sisster Sister president, and a 21-year breast cancer survivor. “We are grateful for the kind donation from Atlantis.”

