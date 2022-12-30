Atlantis eyes April 2024 for Somewhere Else soft opening 

Atlantis resort, noted producer and singer Pharrell Williams, and David Grutman of Groot Hospitality, hope to have a soft opening for Somewhere Else, a new hotel concept, by April of 2024, with demolition already underway at what was once Atlantis’ The Beach, the resort’s Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Special Projects Vaughn Roberts told Guardian Business yesterday.

Roberts explained that Atlantis already has a dedicated team managing the project and want very much to meet the April soft opening deadline.

“We’ve started the demolition that’s necessary and are in the process of going through procurement and finalizing detailed designs for the construction, and also bidding out the work to various local contractors who are going to perform the work,” said Roberts.

“We have a full-time team that is managing that. They’ve ramped up. And when we come back after the new year, the plan is to kind of move forward very quickly.”

He explained that there are already visible signs that work has begun on the new product.

Roberts said construction will ramp up significantly at the start of the new year.

Early last year, Atlantis revealed in a statement to staff that The Beach would be “redeveloped” into Williams’ and Grutman’s signature hotel, which would mark the duo’s next milestone in hospitality development.

Another statement revealing the new hotel to the general public explained, “The property (which is adjacent to Atlantis and which will take over the current site of The Beach) is set to offer a unique and immersive experience, blending Grutman’s ability to create highly memorable hospitality platforms with Williams’ dynamic, genre-spanning artistry.”

Williams and Grutman have already had success collaborating on a Miami-based restaurant called Swan and The Goodtime Hotel, also in Miami, according to the

statement.

Somewhere Else will feature 400 rooms and suites, along with “top-tier dining venues, lushly landscaped grounds, an oceanfront beach, multiple pools and recreation areas, luxury amenities and live entertainment”.

The refurbishment is being led by Shawn Sullivan of the Rockwell Group. Grutman said in the statement that the resort is being designed to be “one-of-a-kind”.

“Not only will it offer a major extension of the unforgettable and high-energy experiences we deliver with Groot Hospitality, but also a clear focus on nature and restorative elements,” said Grutman.

“We’ll have something for everyone, yet Pharrell and I are making sure Somewhere Else is unlike anywhere else.”