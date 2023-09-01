Atlantis presents first Table Takeover series

Award-winning chefs JJ Johnson and Jose Garces are bringing unique culinary experiences to Atlantis, as the resort unfurls its first Table Takeovers presented by Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF). Johnson will introduce a Caribbean brasserie concept at Bimini Road, Atlantis’ Marina Village restaurant that celebrates Bahamian cuisine and its vibrant flavors, September 2-9. Famed Iron Chef Garces, best-known for his unique take on Spanish and Latin American cuisine, will take over Café Martinique, September 28-October 1. Johnson – an award-winning chef, founder, TV personality, and author, best known for his barrier-breaking cuisine connecting the foodways of West Africa and Asia to the Americas – will present an exclusive dining experience with limited-edition menu items showcasing his African Caribbean roots.

“You can expect big, bold flavors, some spice, and something that should have your palate singing when you’re eating. Nothing’s going to be subtle, and it’s going to be an expression of who I am as a person,” said Johnson.

His takeover menu will showcase eight “amazing” items to complement Bimini Road’s menu.

On Johnson’s menu are lemon pepper prawns with hot honey lemon pepper sauce; oxtail dumplings with green apple curry; snapper and tuna ceviche with Amarillo broth, avocado, and crispy tostones for starters. Featured for mains will be a cornmeal crusted Nassau grouper sandwich, everything bagel roll and herb remoulade to which caviar can be added; jerk-spiced duck with matchstick fries and Bajan green seasoning; a 20-ounce prime bone-in cowboy steak with cherry red peppers and grilled pineapple sauce. Among the sides to be offered will be a rice salad niçoise, and great auntie’s Lane’s curry rice, which is featured in “The Simple Art of Rice”. A homestyle pineapple upside down cake is the dessert offering.

His menu will complement Bimini Road’s existing offerings.

“I believe Bimini Road is a classic place, so there’s no reason to take over any of the dishes. I’m just adding complementing flare to it,” said Johnson.

The chef also worked with the bar team for three specialty cocktails offerings – a barreled white rum negroni; papaya rum old-fashioned; and lychee rum cooler.

As a special treat during the takeover, diners will have the opportunity to meet Johnson during a book signing for his new cookbook, “The Simple Art of Rice: Recipes from Around the World for the Heart of Your Table”.

Garces will draw from his extensive experience with Spanish and Latin American cuisine, for his menu which will highlight a tour of classic Spanish dishes with a Garces twist – from pulpo gallego (Galacian-style octopus) to ensalada de jamón (ham salad) and montadito de pato (open faced duck breast sandwiches).

During Garces’s takeover, guests will have the opportunity to meet Chef Garces during a book signing of his classic cookbook, “The Latin Road Home”.“With the new Table Takeovers series, Atlantis pushes the envelope in culinary innovation, all anchored to the anticipated announcement of our second annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival and the celebrity chef lineup,” said Audrey Oswell, president and managing director of Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas. “Chefs Johnson and Garces’s participation in the Table Takeover series affords guests, visitors, and the local community to experience extraordinary global flavors and cuisine that distinguishes Atlantis and The Bahamas and furthers the destination’s reputation for delivering world-class cuisine.”Johnson’s signature style of combining culturally relevant ingredients with his classically trained cooking and global point of view was inspired by the Caribbean tastes he grew up with and his travels. He’s cooked in Ghana and Israel and has visited a seven-generation rice farm in India. His culinary philosophy centers on showcasing the African diaspora’s diversity and richness while challenging traditional cuisines.

The decorated chef who leads off Atlantis’ first Table Takeover series presented by Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF) and has been honored with the James Beard Foundation Book Award and a two-time spot on the Nation’s Restaurant News Power List said the Atlantis takeover is special to him.

“This Table Takeover Series is special for me because I actually get to cook with the team at the Atlantis at Bimini Road, I get to interact with the guests, and I think I really get to showcase some of my food – people get to see some of my classics, some new things I’m working on, and they get to see new dishes out of my new cookbook.”

With his food philosophy rooted in the African diaspora and in the Caribbean, Johnson said when he’s here, he gets to express a little more about who he is.

And he is excited to work with the Atlantis team.

“Just being able to work with the team and all the expertise here to be able to express my food at the highest level, that’s what I’m most excited about.”He has also been featured on multiple television shows, including Food Network’s Chopped, Netflix’s Street Food, and Selena + Chef on HBO Max. Additionally, Johnson has his television show called Just Eats with Chef JJ airing for its fifth season on TV One’s network Cleo TV this fall. Johnson’s cookbook with Danica Novgorodof, “The Simple Art of Rice: Recipes from Around the World for the Heart of Your Table” will be released in September 2023 by Macmillan Publishers.Johnson curates an environment for connection through food that transcends people, memories, and generations, as witnessed at Fieldtrip, his quick-casual rice bowl shop, highlighting the future of food. Johnson strongly advocates for sustainability, working with local farmers and producers to source the freshest ingredients for his dishes. As one of America’s most exciting fast casual brands, Fieldtrip has taken NYC by storm with four locations and continues expanding non-stop.

Johnson developed a passion for culinary at the early age of seven. While growing up between New York City and the Poconos, PA, he became inspired by the flavors and cultures of his diverse upbringing. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), he honed his skills in some of the world’s top kitchens throughout New York City.Today, he is a community champion. His passion for food justice and equity drives him to raise awareness within the food industry, using his platform to create change. Johnson continues to push boundaries in the culinary world, with plans to develop more restaurants that celebrate and share the vibrant flavors and cultures of Africa and the Caribbean. Through his expertise, he continues to unite communities and show the world that rice isn’t just a staple but the backbone of culture.Garces is a leading culinary authority on Spanish and Latin-American food.From the Spanish tapas at Amada, his first restaurant, to the rotating tasting menus at Volvér at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, the chef continually pushes the boundaries of culinary excellence.While he maintains his successful career owning and operating full-service restaurants, Garces is also looking toward the future, with an increased focus on bringing restaurant-quality experiences to the homes and businesses of culinary enthusiasts in new and exciting ways. From enhanced home delivery options and virtual online cooking demos to live online cooking classes, Garces is excited to connect with both fans of his work on television and the home cook who’d like to experience “chef life” in their own kitchen.

As a child of immigrants and a leader in the diverse and inclusive hospitality industry, the well-being of his community in Philadelphia has always been dear to Garces’ heart. To help provide ongoing and actionable assistance to the immigrant community, Garces co-founded The Garces Foundation in 2011. The Garces Foundation delivers services, including community health days, English language skills classes that target the restaurant industry, and an increased focus on procuring and providing food supplies to the food insecure.