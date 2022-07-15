Atlantis resort projecting strong booking levels into 2023

Atlantis Paradise Island is experiencing a strong booking pace this year and is expecting strong group bookings for 2023, the resort’s Vice President Jackson Weech said yesterday.

Weech, who made the remarks during the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s (BHTA) board of directors’ meeting, explained that the hotel is “well ahead” of its projected occupancy rate for this year – 90 percent of the bookings in 2019.

He said while the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus stalled the tourism sector at the beginning of the year, the booking pace strengthened as travel normalized.

According to to Weech, the resort has experienced strong increases in transient and leisure guests and expects much of the same next year.

While occupancies have been strong, Weech said the hotel’s average daily rate has also been strong across all of its business segments.

“All indicators certainly point to the business being sustained through the end of this year and certainly into 2023,” he said.

He added that Atlantis continues with its renovations, having recently completed the east tower of The Royal and now moving on to the west tower, along with the complete renovation of the property’s iconic Bridge Suite.

Weech said the Bridge Suite’s renovations should be complete by the middle of 2023.

Senior Vice President of Government and External Affairs at Baha Mar Robert “Sandy” Sands, who is also the president of the BHTA, gave an update on the property during the meeting. He explained the resort’s business pace remains above 2019 and 2021 levels, adding that the booking pace for 2023 is robust.

He said Baha Mar’s recent features on the ABC show The View and on Entertainment Tonight has given the property and The Bahamas a boost.

According to Sands, Baha Mar does not currently envision any “headwinds” that will slow its business pace.