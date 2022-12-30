Atlantis room rates, visitor spend higher than previous years

Atlantis’ average daily room rate continues to hold strong while guest spend per occupied room has beaten previous years, Atlantis’ Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Special Projects Vaughn Roberts told Guardian Business yesterday.

Roberts said Atlantis is now in the height of its holiday busy season, with the hotel “full”. He explained that the resort’s big week is the days between Christmas day and the very beginning of the new year. Roberts said the strong numbers have meant better room rates than in any recent years.

“As I’ve reported before, one of the real benefits is our room rates are much higher than previous years, and also the spend per occupied room is much higher on food and beverage and waterpark-related things and everything else,” said Roberts.

“So a very strong festive season, if you will, for Atlantis. Last week before Christmas was strong as well, but we really kick into gear on Boxing Day through like the second or third of January.”

Roberts said the resort has halted much of its renovation work for the season, in order to focus all of its attention on guest satisfaction. He said the renovations that were completed before the beginning of the winter season have been received well by guests.

“We kind of put all of that stuff on hold to get through this week and just focus on delivering really great guest service and our guest experience, and really the business is quite strong,” he said.

Roberts explained that the hotel’s booking pace for the first six months of the year is far exceeding previous years.

“We’re very, very bullish on the first half of next year,” Roberts said.

He added that the resort is completing renovations in the west tower of The Royal.

Roberts said while room revenues have been good, day visits to Atlantis’ waterpark have also shown strong revenue yields after some changes were made to the way cruise passengers access the hotel.

He explained that while the number of cruise passengers has been reduced, the revenue per guest through direct sales has meant better revenue per guest.

“We take cruise passengers and they’re arriving by the bus loads everyday,” said Roberts. “So, the waterpark is pretty buzzing.”