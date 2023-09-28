Atlantis seeking license to reinstate PI seaplane service

Atlantis Paradise Island is hoping to reinstate seaplane landings near Montagu Bay in order to service day excursions for its clients, according to an ad published by the resort in The Nassau Guardian yesterday.

The ad was to notify the public of a public consultation meeting scheduled for October 10 at Queen’s College, to discuss the plans to acquire a water aerodrome license.

Part of the ad describing Atlantis’ plan reads, “A general description of the project is as follows: using licensed local seaplanes and tour operators, Atlantis guests and others will be able to fly to and from Paradise Island for day excursions to other islands in The Bahamas.”

The ad also explains: “The public is hereby advised that Atlantis Paradise Island is seeking a water aerodrome license to reinstate

domestic seaplane operations near Montagu Bay.”

Chalks Ocean Airways operated a seaplane service from Florida to The Bahamas for almost 90 years. The airline’s earliest flights were from Miami to Bimini, and then to a base on Paradise Island.

The airline suspended service in 2005 after a crash, and though it hoped to make a return, it never did.

Paradise Island also once had its own land-based airport and an airline called Paradise Island Airlines.

The airport and airline ceased operations in 1999.

Now, Atlantis is arousing nostalgia with its hope to have seaplane service come back to Paradise Island, to make its excursions to the Family Islands even more convenient.

Currently, Atlantis in partnership with Kamalame Cay and Coco Bahama Seaplanes, sells an excursion that allows Atlantis guests to be whisked off to Kamalame Cay for a 24-hour stay, and the reverse for Kamalame Cay guests.

Currently, guests are chauffeured from Atlantis to Odyssey Aviation for this itinerary with Coco Bahama.

Atlantis’ package to Kamalame Cay is available through the resort’s Sapphire Services, which it describes as “bespoke concierge experiences”.

Atlantis’ President and Managing Director Audrey Oswell explained last year that there is “no request too grand” for Sapphire Services to execute.

“All guests of Atlantis have access to Sapphire Services,” Oswell said.

“Itineraries accommodate any budget or group size, ensuring all visitors have easy access to experience the vast beauty and culture that The Bahamas offers.”

Atlantis said in its ad regarding the license that the general public can submit written comments about the project to Atlantis or the Port Department.