Atlantis to host Taste of Paradise Food and Wine Festival

A Taste of Paradise – a celebration of food and beverage, prepared with the freshest seasonal ingredients, and an innovative eye – is on the agenda for the Atlantis. The food and wine festival will feature an exclusive set of prix fixe menus offered by the resort’s casual and fine dining outlets, and a series of pop-up entertainment experiences focused on local culture and authentic fare to enjoy.

Patrons will have the opportunity to dine at a variety of restaurants offering prix fixe menus and special chef-helmed dinners at featured dining outlets that include Café Martinique, Carmine’s, Chop Stix, Frankie Gone Bananas, Seafire, Olives, Fish by José Andrés and Nobu. Casual dining restaurants including Sip Sip, Burger Shack, McKenzie’s Fresh Conch, Pirate Republic and Marina Pizzeria, will feature limited edition menu items, with focus on authentic fare.

The series of events spanning March 2-13 will also showcase special dinners hosted by renowned culinary icons – chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Michelin-starred chef Michael White, and chefs Todd English and Julie Lightbourn.

Matsuhisa is a Japanese celebrity chef and restaurateur known for his fusion cuisine, blending traditional Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients. His signature dish is black cod in miso.

The Nobu omakase and a la carte experiences, should be exquisite. Chef Nobu will also host a special visit and book signing.

White, a James Beard Award-winning chef who is known as the “king” of coastal Italian cuisine, will take over the kitchen at the revered Café Martinique for what is anticipated will be a spectacular dining experience celebrating vibrant, fresh, seasonal flavors.

Master Chef Alan Orreal, who is also vice president of culinary at the resort, will host a Penfolds Winemakers Dinner in Café Martinique, serving an exclusive selection of premium wines. He will produce a five-course menu of some of his favorite dishes to pair with outstanding wines from his home country.

Celebrated Master Chef Todd English will host a special evening featuring a multicourse menu of Mediterranean fare at Olives.

Atlantis senior executive chef Ludovic Audaux will host a Sparkling Dessert pop-up at Great Hall of Waters where you can indulge in an afternoon of desserts and sparkling wine.

From pork and Pinot to Champagne and oysters, you get the opportunity to explore delightful curated pairings at Paradise Pairing at Sea Glass; as well as a Paradise Brunch at Mosaic, a signature brunch event featuring select dishes from nine restaurants including Café Martinique, Fish by José Andrés, Frankie Gone Bananas and Seafire Steakhouse.

“Creating unique events for our guests to experience The Bahamas in the most authentic ways possible, is one of the many reasons why Atlantis is the most remarkable resort destination in the world,” said Audrey Oswell, president and managing director, Atlantis Paradise Island. “Taste of Paradise will share a variety of different cuisines and culinary styles from celebrity chef curated menus to sustainable seafood presentations. We can’t wait to welcome our guests and community to take part in what will be a delicious and educational two-week festival.”

The new program is an expansion of the resort’s “EAT: Extraordinary Atlantis Taste” restaurant week series. Guests and diners can visit the Taste of Paradise website to book reservations, and purchase food and beverage credits.



ATLANTIS TASTE OF PARADISE SCHEDULE



Wednesday, March 2

Sparkling Dessert pop-up at Great Hall of Waters: Indulge in an afternoon delight of desserts and sparkling wines; hosted by Atlantis’ Senior Executive Pastry Chef Ludovic Audeaux – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nobu Matsuhisa at Nobu Atlantis: Omakase and a la carte experiences, with a special visit and book signing by Chef Nobu. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m.



Thursday, March 3

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa at Nobu Atlantis: Omakase and a la carte experience, with a special visit and book signing by Chef Nobu. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m.

Paradise Pairing at Sea Glass Lounge: From pork and pinot to champagne and oysters, guests will explore curated pairings selected by the resort’s chefs and sommeliers. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Friday, March 4

Michelin-Starred Chef Michael White at Cafe Martinique: A la carte experience, with a special visit and book signing by Chef Michael White. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m.

Paradise Pairing at Sea Glass Lounge: From pork and pinot to champagne and oysters, guests will explore curated pairings selected by the resort’s chefs and sommeliers. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

McKenzie’s Fresh Conch at Marina Village: Bahamian conch salad demonstration, with a special presentation on sustainable seafood in The Bahamas. The event will also feature Bahamian cocktails. From 7 p.m.

Fish Fry at Ocean Club Golf Course Clubhouse: An authentic Bahamian, “fish fry,” experience, featuring live entertainment and Bahamian culinary favorites. 6 p.m.

Junkanoo Fest at Marina Village: Local Bahamian food truck pop-ups situated throughout Marina Village. From 8 p.m.



Saturday, March 5

Michelin-Starred Chef Michael White at Cafe Martinique: Five-course menu and wine experience, hosted by Chef Michael White. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m.



Sunday, March 6

Sparkling Dessert Pop-up at Great Hall of Waters: Indulge in an afternoon delight of desserts and sparkling wines; hosted by Atlantis’ Senior Executive Pastry Chef Ludovic Audeaux p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, March 7

Cocktail Classes and Flights and Bites at Sip Sip: Cocktail making class hosted by Chef Julie Lightbourn to create Sip Sip’s signature cocktails accompanied by small bites, for guests staying exclusively at The Cove, plus signature drink and menu specials.



Tuesday, March 8

Cocktail Classes and Flights and Bites at Sip Sip: Cocktail making class hosted by Chef Julie Lightbourne to create Sip Sip’s signature cocktails, accompanied by small bites, for guests staying exclusively at The Cove, plus signature drink and menu specials.



Wednesday, March 9

Paradise Pairing at Sea Glass Lounge: From pork and pinot to champagne and oysters, guests will explore curated pairings selected by the resort’s chefs and sommeliers. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 10

Paradise Pairing at Sea Glass Lounge: From pork and pinot to champagne and oysters, guests will explore curated pairings selected by the resort’s chefs and sommeliers. 3 p.m to 5 p.m.

Penfolds Winemaker Dinner at Café Martinique: Atlantis’ Master Chef Alan Orreal-Liang will produce a five-course menu including many his favorite dishes to pair with these outstanding wines from his home country, Australia. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m.

Master Chef Todd English at Olives: Four course dinner and a la carte option menus, with a special visit and book signing by Chef Todd English. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m.



Friday, March 11

Master Chef Todd English at Olives: A la carte dinner, with a special visit and book signing by Chef Todd English. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m.

Fish Fry at Ocean Club Golf Course Clubhouse: An authentic Bahamian, “fish fry,” experience, featuring live entertainment and Bahamian culinary favorites. 6 p.m.

McKenzie’s Fresh Conch at Marina Village: Bahamian conch salad demonstration, with a special presentation on sustainable seafood in The Bahamas. The event will also feature Bahamian cocktails. From 7 p.m.

Paradise Pairing at Sea Glass Lounge: From pork and pinot to champagne and oysters, guests will explore curated pairings selected by the resort’s chefs and sommeliers. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Junkanoo Fest: Local Bahamian food truck pop-ups situated throughout Marina Village. From 8 p.m.



Saturday, March 12

Taste of Paradise Marina Village Celebration: Local Bahamian food truck pop-ups situated throughout Marina Village. 3 p.m. followed by a Junkanoo rush out at 8 p.m.



Sunday, March 13

Mosaic “Close Out” Paradise Brunch: Featuring signature dishes from nine of Atlantis’ dining outlets, including Fish by José Andrés, Olives, Nobu, Chop Stix, and Frankie Gone Bananas. Plus, wine and cocktails from around the world. Brunch service begins at 10:30 a.m.