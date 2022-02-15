Atlantis treats journalists to Super Bowl watch party

In recognition of the work done to promote and cover their sporting events, a leading hospitality outlet in the country has once again stepped forward to say “thanks” to the young men and women at the forefront.

Atlantis, Paradise Island, once again welcomed local sports journalists to the establishment for a watch party of one of the largest and most celebrated single-day sporting events globally – the Super Bowl. The journalists from various media houses on the capital island of New Providence were able to enjoy the restaurants and amenities of Atlantis, including its one-of-a-kind, 141-acre water park, Aquaventure. The aquatic playground features over 20 million gallons of water, magnificent Atlantean-themed towers housing high-speed water slides, a mile-long river ride with rolling rapids and wave surges, 20 swimming areas, a spectacular kids water-play fort and 11 refreshing swimming pools.

Aquaventure, the Caribbean’s water park, encompasses a lush, tropical environment that offers an extreme level of excitement.

As for the game itself, Super Bowl LVI, featuring the National Football Conference (NFC) Champions Los Angeles Rams and the American Football Conference (AFC) Champions Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, it turned out to be one of the more exciting and competitive games in recent memory. At the end of the day, the Rams prevailed, 23-20, winning their second Super Bowl title in franchise history and their first in 22 years.

Cooper Kupp was named the game’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), ending a year in which he became the National Football League’s (NFL) first triple crown winner at the receiver position since Steve Smith in 2005, was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and had the most catches ever in a single postseason (33). In Super Bowl itself, he finished with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game’s winning score with just 1:25 remaining. On the defensive end, Aaron Donald was a beast for the Rams with four tackles, three solo, two for losses, two sacks and three quarterback hits. He had stops on the game’s final two plays – on third and one and fourth and one – preserving the win for the Rams.

All facets of the game, from the intense competition itself, the thrilling halftime show featuring American hip hop entertainers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar, and certainly the commercials, added to the festivity and fanfare of American football’s biggest game.

The game was shown at a number of locations at Atlantis, but it was at Sea Glass Lounge at the Cove Atlantis, featuring a number of television screens and a booming sound system, where the journalists gathered.

“This is our way of saying thanks for splendid coverage for all of the sporting events that Atlantis hosts, and for recognition of the other events that we have coming on stream,” said Katie Longley, director of Public Relations at Atlantis. “The sports media in this country has been very supportive of our premier sporting event Battle 4 Atlantis, the P1 Aquacross event, just recently the BIG3 playoffs and championship and the Don’t Blink 242 Home Run Derby, and we are extremely grateful for that. This was an opportunity to provide an escape from everyday life for them and for them to get together and fellowship with one another. Those guys are always on the run and usually don’t have time to get together. We thought this would be a fitting way to bring everyone together. The response was overwhelming. It’s a great atmosphere here and, based on the responses, they all appreciated the opportunity to fellowship with one another.”

The gesture to leading sports journalists in the country by Atlantis has been continuous for eight years running and, each year, there is some new dimension and added commodity to the weekend of activities. The iconic Atlantis resort on Paradise Island here in The Bahamas continues to go beyond the call of duty in showing appreciation for work rendered in highlighting the resort and its events.

The sports journalists all expressed gratitude for the opportunity to relax and unwind and watch the Super Bowl in a safe and comfortable environment while adhering to COVID-19 protocols and enjoying great food, great company and great libations.