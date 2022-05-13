Attempted child stealing suspect remanded 

HomeNews

A 20-year-old man accused of trying to snatch a seven-year-old girl was yesterday remanded to prison.

Alexander Coakley, of 73C Wulff Road, faced a charge of attempted child stealing when he appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

Prosecutors allege that Coakley attempted to steal the girl on March 30, 2021.

Coakley was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

His next court appearance is on July 29 when it is expected that prosecutors will present a voluntary bill of indictment, which will send the case to the Supreme Court for trial.

Coakley is represented by Quentin Percentie. Sergeant Sherquelle Forbes prosecuted.

