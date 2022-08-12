Attorney general doubles down on anti-corruption law pledge

Attorney General Ryan Pinder reiterated yesterday that the Davis administration will follow through with its promise to bring about anti-corruption legislation this legislative year.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in its Blueprint for Change promised that it would pass anti-corruption legislation within its first 100 days in office, however, it missed its own target.

“We are in the process of reviewing our anti-corruption legislation. We have engaged the technical assistance of the International Development Law Organization (IDLO). The IDLO are global experts on matters related to anti-corruption. We are looking at revamping the public disclosure law, we’re also looking at revamping or bringing forward a new Ombudsman Bill that will provide matters related to anti-corruption. We’re looking also to build a regime for whistle blower protection in the context of this with respect to anti-corruption matters,” Pinder said yesterday during the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) press briefing.

“As you would know, part of the issue with respect to anti-corruption in a small country is that everybody knows each other, and if somebody is going to report a matter of corruption they are fearful they would be found out and people would know who they are. So, we need a whistle blower regime in place to protect them. So, the IDLO is working very closely with us, we’ve met with them now maybe three or four times.

“They’ve given us an action plan on how they are going to approach that. In the context of that they are going to expand beyond the legislative framework and they are working with the DPP [Department of Public Prosecution] to build capacity on corruption matters, and they are working with the Freedom of Information Unit to help build capacity with how the unit would function.”

Earlier this week, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard highlighted numerous pledges made by the PLP in its Blueprint for Change that have yet to be established, including the reduction of electricity rates, bringing amendments to the Sexual Offences Act, the implementation of the Freedom of Information Pilot project in

several ministries and the reform of state-owned enterprises.

“The FNM intends to give its members an opportunity to candidly share their views on campaign finance reform and our leadership will benefit from the advice and input from various stakeholder groups who have studied this matter for decades, and who understand the price countries pay when they fail to operate in a transparent and accountable manner,” Pintard said.

“The FNM believes that public disclosures by policy makers on their financial position is important. We also believe that clear guidelines to guard against quid pro quo arrangements should be put in place. Furthermore, the government should have public discussions relative to draft legislation addressing this important issue.”

In rebuttal, Pinder said yesterday, “I would have noted a press statement by the leader of the opposition this week in which he said wrongfully that we are not fulfilling our goals for the Bahamian people and he would have pointed out freedom of information. Well, you know they stood in their regime for four years without doing anything and they only appointed a commissioner at the very last minute to say that they did something.”

He continued, “We have committed a commissioner, we have more than doubled the staff in the FOIU, we have expanded and extended the technical assistance being offered by the IDB for the implementation, we’re rolling out the pilot program and now we have the IDLO coming in to give further technical assistance on how to administer freedom of information throughout the government agencies.”