Attorney general highlights vital DARE amendments

A new tranche of amendments to the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Act, dealing with a wide range of vital issues in the digital assets space, will soon be released for public consultation, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said.

He was addressing the STEP LATAM Conference in Panama City, Panama last week.

Pinder said these amendments would focus on decentralized finance, yield farming regulatory accounting considerations for digital assets, stablecoins, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and staking to make the regulatory regime more comprehensive and holistic.

“As part of our objective to ensure the orderly growth and development of the digital asset sector and the protection of consumers and investors, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas is likely to prescribe rules requiring DABs [digital asset businesses] to disclose the risks to investors from digital assets held on behalf of customers. In addition, the commission will likely require that DABs holding digital assets on behalf of customers hold these assets ‘off balance sheet’,” he said regarding the accounting and treatment of digital assets.

Pinder continued, “Some digital assets operate on a proof of stake protocol. Staking is a process that involves committing participants’ digital assets to support a blockchain network and confirm transactions. Though participants earn rewards, there are some risks associated with staking digital assets. Consequently, at a minimum, the commission is considering requiring that networks, including exchanges that offer staking activities, should provide certain disclosures for participants in the staking program. “

Additionally, Pinder announced the first flagship fintech festival hosted by The Bahamas. D3 Bahamas is the digital, decentralized and disruptive event for fintech and Web3 leaders, slated for January 24 through 26, 2023.

“We are not being shy about telling the world what an amazing and wonderful legislative framework we have for digital assets businesses. On that note, I take this opportunity to invite you all to D3 Bahamas, which will undoubtedly be the best annual fintech festival in the region. The date has been tentatively set for January 2023 at the Atlantis Resort and Conference Center,” he said.

“In order for a jurisdiction to be a preeminent player in the digital assets industry, there must be confidence that it is a nimble regulator, it has a regulatory regime that is respected worldwide and incorporates real time best practices, and there is a commitment of government policy to advance the growth of the industry, assuring the jurisdiction is a safe place to do business that will do what is necessary to keep the bad actors out. I am proud to say The Bahamas is an example of the success of the model.”