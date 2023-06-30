Attorney general: Land reform legislation before year’s end

Consultation on adjudication and registered land legislation is expected to begin before the end of the year, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said yesterday.

Land reform has been on the agenda of successive governments to address what Pinder called a “a very complex and technical issue”, that is very vexing for scores of Bahamians.

The Davis administration created a Land Reform Committee charged with reviewing the most crucial aspects of property laws in The Bahamas, including land adjudication and investment holding, registered land, and law of property.

Contributing to debate on the 2023/2024 budget in the Senate yesterday, Pinder said the committee recommended adopting the Torrens system of land registration as a viable option to reform land ownership in the country, and address existing land ownership problems.

“If we can fix this singular issue, this would be the most empowering thing that can be done for scores of Bahamians regardless of economic class, regardless of education, regardless of exposure. Every single Bahamian would benefit from the empowerment of land ownership, if we can clarify these long vexing issues, and this government will get it done,” he said.

“The bills have been drafted, they’re being vetted over the summer and consultation will begin in the fall.”

The Torrens system requires among other things, the enactment of adjudication and registered land legislation; the establishment of a standalone entity for land registration; and the co-existence of a dual system of unregistered and registered.

Pinder said the committee conducted research which benchmarked the legislation of other jurisdictions, such as the United Kingdom and the Caribbean region, to form its position.

“It is important to note that our relevant land legislation is all from pre-independence. Imagine that, we’re celebrating 50 years of independence. We also speak about land being the most empowering aspect of our country for Bahamians, and we manage it on antiquated legislation from pre-independence. It’s about time that we modernize our land reform, and I thank the committee for leading the charge and putting in all the hard work,” he said.

“We anticipate hosting public consultation on the adjudication and registered land legislation and the recommended framework by the end of this year. This is a major step forward in establishing a land registration system and providing a mechanism for adjudication of disputes over ownership of land. This is a longtime vexing issue for Bahamians across our archipelago that our government is actively addressing.”