Auditor general hopes to complete audit of food program ‘in shortest possible time’

Auditor General Terrance Bastian is conducting an audit of the National Food Distribution Task Force, which began prior to the change in government last September.

Bastian said he is seeking to conclude the audit “in the shortest time possible, but there is still work to be done”.

The law empowers Bastian to compel the task force and the government to turn over all documents and information relative to the program.

Government officials have said they do not have records to show how the task force used $53 million of public funds earmarked to feed vulnerable Bahamians in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

Last week, Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchcombe said the World Bank had requested details on how its funding for food assistance during the pandemic was used to help Bahamians, but claimed the government has not been able to provide the information because it does not have it.

In the House of Assembly last month, Prime Minister Philip Davis said there was a “complete absence of records on the spending of the $53 million” and “no standardized reporting of results”.

Certified public account Philip Galanis, managing partner of HLB Galanis and Co., answering a question put to him yesterday by The Nassau Guardian suggested it is not plausible that there are no records to show how $53 million was spent.

“I would find it difficult to believe that any organization that has carriage of $53 million, even $10 million, would not have policies and procedures in place to ensure that there are one, adequate internal controls to ensure that monies are properly spent, that they’re properly authorized, that a review process has been undertaken to ensure that the persons to whom the monies have been given are bona fide NGOs, are bona fide recipients, that they have the ability to achieve the objective for which the funds are being disbursed,” Galanis said.

“I’d be surprised if there is no evidence at all. I can’t believe that a government, any government, no matter how incompetent that government is, is going to disburse $53 million without having some kind of evidence as to where the money is going or how the money that has been disbursed has been spent.”

The Nassau Guardian understands the government has engaged Kershala Albury of ATI Company Ltd. to audit the food program.

The National Food Distribution Task Force was launched under the Minnis administration at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to assist Bahamians struggling to make ends meet as a result of mass unemployment triggered by the pandemic.

At one point, at least 57,000 households were depending on the task force.

The task force provided assistance for more than 70 weeks, though it was formed with a 12-week period in mind.

Susan Larson, who chaired the task force, has warned Davis against isolating NGOs with disparaging remarks.

Last week, Larson allowed The Nassau Guardian and The Tribune to view the food program’s anonymized database of the households that were registered for assistance. She also allowed the media to view a report the task force prepared for the World Bank early last year, and some of the weekly dashboards provided by the NGOs showing a breakdown of monies received, how they spent those funds and the number of food parcels and vouchers they distributed.

Over the course of the program, 474,420 vouchers and 972,191 food parcels were distributed, according to the records of the NGOs involved, not including the Red Cross, which was involved in the task force during its initial stage.