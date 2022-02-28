Auditor general still reviewing pandemic spending

Auditor General Terrance Bastian said on Friday that the Office of the Auditor General is reviewing the government COVID-19 pandemic spending.

“We are looking at it as I stand here,” Bastian said during a weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

“We have been requesting information from the beginning. … We have some files in office now that we would have requested on the food program. So, we are checking into and it’s our duty to make sure we know exactly how the money was spent. So, we are looking at that.”

Bastian said he had no information he was able to report to the public yet.

“We just want to make sure that everything is OK,” he said.

Transparency regarding spending by the Minnis administration during COVID-19 has been an issue repeatedly raised by the Progressive Liberal Party.

The auditor general previously revealed that the government did not provide the names of the beneficial owners of companies awarded contracts for COVID-19 relief services.

The statement by the auditor general was contained in an audit on the disbursement of the International Monetary Fund’s $250 million rapid financing instrument.

Financial Secretary Simon Wilson said last month that the first phase of a Ministry of Finance review into the spending was “very disappointing”.

“Phase one was a review of our internal records to see what’s actually in the files in the various agencies with respect to the expenditure for the larger programs,” he said.

“For example, the food [distribution] program and the other large programs. We’re trying to understand the scope of those programs.”

His comments came after OPM Director of Communications Latrae Rahming revealed that the Ministry of Finance paid more than $9.1 million to a beneficiary that did not appear to be a non-governmental organization engaged by the National Food Distribution Task Force under the previous administration.

He said there was no evidence of controls to ensure the program’s transparency.

The task force provided assistance to those in need for more than 70 weeks at a price tag of $54 million.

At one point, during the pandemic, at least 57,000 households were being assisted by the task force.

The work of the task force came to an end on September 30.