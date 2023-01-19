Funeral Service for the late Audrey Madrid Bastian aged 87of Lemon Street, Yellow Elder Gardens will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday 21st January, 2023 at Lively Stone Church of God, Knowles Drive off Tonique Williams Darling Highway. Officiating will be Pastor Angela R. Rolle assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, J.F.K. Drive & Gladstone Road.

Audrey is survived by her Daughters: Barbara Burns, Michelle Gilbert; Sons: Henry Bastian, Retired Force Chief Petty Officer, Christopher Collie and Clayton Collie, of Atlanta Georgia; Adopted Children: Wellington Pinder, Attorney Paul Jones, Retired Chief Petty Officer Glen Colebrooke, Captain Michael Simmons, Demetrius Charlton, Eula Romer, Eulease Rolle, Rosalie Johnson and the Children of Lemon Street; Daughters-in-law: Karen Ferguson-Bastian, Karen Ingraham-Bastian and Gaynell Bullard; Sons-in-law: Basil Burns; Grandchildren: Lakeisha (Andrew) Hanna, Nadia, Marcia, Marcellus, Octavia and Trayvon Bastian, Sharvano and Charleese Burns, Wyndera Adderley, Stevette Gilbert, Ainsley Collie, Patrick Johnson, Anthony Wallace, Mardeskia Fisher and Natasha Ferguson; Great grandchildren: Nakayjhia Kelly, Talia Saunders, Kaiya Gilbert, Faith Burns, Derrin Thompson, Ta’Vantae Symonette, Marques, Cameron, Zariah and Marcellus Bastian Jr., Kai and Khari Hanna, Abigail A. Wallace; Sister: Betty Mae Poitier; Nephews: Bishop Luther (Pastor Irena) Thurston, Orman, Nehemiah, Hently, Carl, John and William Thurston, The Very Reverend Dean Patrick L. (Astrid) Adderley, Dominic Deveaux, Wellington Neymour, Edwin (Valarie) and Oswald (Monique) Rolle, Fenrick Rose, Police Sergeant 634 Robert (Deborah) and Carlos McKenzie, Gregory and Eldon McKenzie, Philip McKenzie KC, Glen and Barry McKenzie, Bouvier, Valdez and Avarie Poitier of Long Island New York, Andrew, Leon and Patrino McKenzie, Leonard and Sherman McKenzie, Bradley and Nehemiah Rolle, Carlton King, Leroy and Michael McKenzie; Nieces: Alice (Benjamin) Glinton, Karen James, Bridgett Bruyer, Genevie Turnquest, Pamela Williams, Ellamae Thurston, Joanne Rolle, Marva (John) Hall, Monique McKenzie, Susan Sanusi, Anne McKenzie-Campbell, Sherene McKenzie, Natasha Archer, Elaine Ferguson, Juliet Evans, Tanya Turnquest, Samantha and Tiffany Poitier, Jacqueline and Shanique McKenzie, Donnette Williams, Bettyann McKenzie, Cheryl (Philip) Howard, Elaine Adderley, Bernadette Brennen, Arnette Johnson, Marsha McKenzie of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Annabelle Farrington of Orlando, Florida, Sherene (Chief Superintendent Wendell) Smith, Linda and Annette Rolle, Christine McKenzie, Neicie and Andrea McKenzie, Angela and Martha McKenzie; Sisters-in-Law: Joanna and Lillian McKenzie; Brothers-in-law: Ralph and Wilfred Bastian and Joel Boyd; Godchild: Brenda (Stephen) Plakaris; Grandnieces and nephews: The Family of Betty Mae Poitier including Dr. Alexandre Butler, the Family of the late Daniel McKenzie, the Family of the late Nora Hepburn including Kendell (Vendolyn) Hepburn, Police Sergeant 2037 Theresa Young and Zachary Young, Etwood (Allison) Woodside of North Carolina, Police Constable 640 Ricardo Rolle, Valentino, Trevor and Detective Sergeant 2986 Anwar Rolle, the Family of the late Brenetta Thurston including Dorothy Williamson, Pamela (Chief Corrections Officer Aldrin) Sears and Chief Petty Officer Marvette Sands, the Family of the late Sylvia Adderley including Miranda Adderley, the Family of the late Edward McKenzie including Tereka Johnson, the Family of the late Rosenell McKenzie including Najee Burrows, the Family of the late Charles McKenzie of Miami Florida, the Family of the late Albert McKenzie, the Family of the late Louis McKenzie including Branden Bethel of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Matina McKenzie and Ricardo Edwards, the Family of the late Alice Rolle, the Family of the late Basil McKenzie, the Family of the late Ivy King; the Family of the late Thomas McKenzie, the Family of the late William McKenzie and the Family of the late Journal McKenzie; Caretaker: Yilande Bonenfant (Mymy); Other Friends and Relatives: Pastor Angela R. Rolle and the Lively Stone Church of God Family, Minister Barbara Newbold and Family, Virginia (Baby) Jones, Dianne Johnson and Family, Althea Hepburn, Ruth Bullard, Nakia Sturrup, Alma Mackey and Family, Frances Ledee and Family, Ethelyn Deleveaux and Family, the Bullard Family, Rosalie Farrington and Family, Annamae Charlton and Family, Philip Johnson and Family, Agnes Wilson and Family, John (Jonesy) Wilson, Conjette Green, Beryl Russell, Carolyn Baker, Carolyn Smith, Alice Nicholls, Sharon Anderson, Lacretia Swain, Florentina Hanna, Melbirth Nesbitt and Family, Carolyn Conliffe and Family, Dr. Chrispin Gomez, Dr. Eugene C. Gray, Prescola Fowler, Janet Brown, Patricia Lewis, Natasha Clarke, the Family of the late Dianna Hepburn, Christine Oliver and Family, Eldon Johnson and Family, Pastor Sherwin and Dorothy Smith and the God Shephard Church of God Family, the Family of the late Lawrence, Reuben and John McKenzie, Pastor Andrew Major and the Central Church of Christ Family, the Partners and staff of Harry B. Sands, Lobosky & Co., the staff of Alarms Limited, the staff of Island Gas especially Andrew, the Doctors and staff of Prince Margaret Hospital, the Lemon Street Family, Yellow Elder, the Red Door Family and the entire Community of the Settlements of the Bluff and Rokers Cat Island.

We, the Family apologize if anyone may have been omitted in error. We humbly ask for your understanding and prayers.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 20th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 21st January from 9:00 a.m. until service time.