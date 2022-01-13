Public Viewing for the late Audrie Theresa Minnis, aged 76 years,ofBristol Road, Nassau East, will be held on Monday January 17th, 2022, at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street, from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. Cremation will follow.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

A Private Service for the family will be held in Audrie’s honour.

She is preceded in death by her Parents: Robert & Ethelyn Johnson; Sisters: Veronica Alleyne, Iris Lundy & Dorothy Darville; Brother: Ednold Johnson.

Left to cherish her memory are her Husband of fifty-five years: Rawson Minnis Sr.; her Daughter: Roslyn Minnis (Hosea Hinsey); her Sons: Rawson Minnis Jr. (Jacqueline) and Ryan Minnis; her beloved Grandsons: Ari Hinsey and Aundre Minnis and her Step-granddaughter: Alexis Parker; She also leaves behind Johnson Family members including Sisters: Lillian McPhee, Geraldine Smith and Francisca Moss (Rev. CB Moss); Brothers: Ollan Johnson and Kenneth Johnson Sr.; Nieces and nephews including: Sandra, Sharon, Stanley, Sheila & Stacey (Alleyne); Janice, Donna, Craig & Charles (Lundy); Dereck, Peter, Brian and Michael (Johnson); Lilliamae, Manuela, Rosemary, Christine, Christopher, Sabrina, Kenneth Jr. and Gregory (Johnson) Enid, Roland, Gordon, Kevin & Valencia (McPhee); Deborah, Arlene, Anetta & Cheryl (Smith); Darcy Darville; Barrington, Fabian, Michelle, Yvonne, Gail, Brenda, Colin, Anthony & Nadine (Johnson); Carolyn, Carlton, Carla, Crystal and D’Angelo (Moss); The Minnis Family including: Bennett, Maurice, Spencer, Kent, Patrick, Texas, Shawn, Regina, Marina, Carmel, Charmaine & Charlene (Minnis); Pamela Smith; Ida Lightbourne; Phillip, Viola, Bradley, Reynell, Maria & Jewel (Minnis; Chrystal, Kim, Shellyn, Gaynell, Olrice & Jermaine (Murray); Roberta and Jean (Turnquest); Lisa, Eddison & Archibald (Minnis); Other family members and friends including: Laverne Armbrister, Debbie Armstrong, Doreen Rolle, Annamae Fox, Moniqua Farquharson, Leroy and Natasha Moss, Margo Hillhouse, Thelma Gaye, Dolly Ferguson, Chris Taylor, Henry “Bonzo” Sands, Penial Bain, Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Hinsey, Mrs. Williams and former colleagues of RBC International; as well as Jerome Bethel; Paul, Syrena, Chelsea, Jourdan and Pj Bevans; Fane and Aikman Austin and special “little friend” Symai Stubbs.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

