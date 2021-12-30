DEATH NOTICE

Audrie Theresa Minnis aged 76 years, of Bristol Road, Nassau East, died at her residence on Saturday, December 25th, 2021.

She is survived by her Husband: Rawson Holland Minnis Sr.; Daughter: Roslyn Annette Minnis; Sons: Rawson Holland Minnis Jr. and Ryan Christopher Minnis; Grand Children: Ari Hinsey, Aundre Minnis, and Alexis Parker; Sisters: Lillian McPhee, Geraldine Smith, and Francisca Moss; Brother: Ollan Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.