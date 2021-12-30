Obituaries

Audrie Theresa Minnis

DEATH NOTICE

Audrie Theresa Minnis aged 76 years, of Bristol Road, Nassau East, died at her residence on Saturday, December 25th, 2021.

She is survived by her Husband: Rawson Holland Minnis Sr.; Daughter: Roslyn Annette Minnis; Sons: Rawson Holland Minnis Jr. and Ryan Christopher Minnis; Grand Children: Ari Hinsey, Aundre Minnis, and Alexis Parker; Sisters: Lillian McPhee, Geraldine Smith, and Francisca Moss; Brother: Ollan Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

